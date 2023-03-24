Advertisement
Music

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in adorably intimate ‘Beso’ video

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro attend an awards show in semiformal attire.
Musicians Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announced their engagement Friday in a music video.
(Manny Hernandez / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

“Beso” and tell: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are engaged.

The Spanish flamenco singer and Puerto Rican pop star revealed their engagement Friday in the intimate music video for their new song, “Beso,” a single from their joint EP, “RR,” which came out the same day.

The video consists of intimate behind-the-scenes clips that the globe-trotting couple shot on their phones spliced with concert footage and other day-in-the-life moments. In the final seconds, a teary Rosalía appears in a low-lit selfie video wiping away smeared mascara and showing off her engagement ring and what appears to be a red Cartier ring box. She then turns the camera to say, “I love you” and to give Alejandro a kiss.

¡Ay, Dios mío! Y todo el rímel aquí corrido!,” the “Motomami” singer says, sharing her disbelief and referring to her smudged makeup.

Advertisement

Rosalía and Alejandro, both 30, also shared the snippet on their Instagram accounts, writing in Spanish that after three years together, “RR” was finally out.

“here are these 3 songs made with all the love in the world💝 I hope you enjoy this little bit of us,” they said.

Rosalia is photographed right before her second show in Mexico City

Music

‘Rosalía is the truth’: How a Spanish flamenco singer defied convention and rewired pop

In a year in which Spanish-language artists have increasingly dominated the charts, Rosalía’s ‘Motomami’ may be a blueprint for all of pop moving forward.

“MOTOMARRIED,” one fan aptly wrote in the comments.

Rapper Cardi B took to her Instagram Stories to share her well wishes, reposting the video and writing, “so adorable almost made me cry.”

The artists made their relationship social media official in September 2021. In October, Alejandro made a surprise appearance at the Inglewood stop of Rosalía’s Motomami World tour, catching her off-guard onstage at the YouTube Theater. (That affectionate moment is also included in the “Beso” video.)

Rosalia accepts the award for album of the year for "Motomami" at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Music

Rosalía wins album of the year, and makes history, at 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

The Spanish singer became the first woman to twice win the album of the year award, while Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana won for song and record of the year.

The Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning artist has collaborated in the past with Alejandro — a reggaeton superstar who updated the genre with an electric twist — including on her earworm “Chicken Teriyaki,” which he co-wrote. But, as she told The Times’ Suzy Exposito in 2022, she held off on immediately releasing music as a duo.

“To get feelings mixed up in business is so tricky,” she said at the time. “Our connection is very strong, but we’re still learning each other and building a foundation.”

“RR” — an homage to the couple’s first initials — comprises three tracks: “Beso,” “Vampiros” and “Promesa.”

MusicEntertainment & ArtsLatino Life
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement