Can I Get It? Adele adds 34 more shows to her Las Vegas residency

Pop superstar Adele confirmed that she will be returning to Las Vegas this summer for another round of her Weekends With Adele residency.

Adele won’t be leaving Las Vegas after all — at least not yet.

The pop superstar confirmed this weekend that there will be more Weekends With Adele concerts, announcing that her sold-out residency in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be getting a second stint this summer. The next round of shows will begin June 16 and the 34-date series will run through Nov. 4.

“See you soon,” she wrote Sunday, announcing the news on social media with a poster and a link to register for tickets.

Advertisement

The presale begins April 5 and Ticketmaster Verified Fans can register for it through April 2. That raises the “Can I Get It” question given how expensive tickets were and how quickly the shows sold out the first time around. Earlier this year, rumor had it that skyrocketing ticket prices were making it difficult to completely fill the 4,100-seat venue.

After a last-minute postponement in early 2022, the “Rolling in the Deep” crooner finally kicked off her initial five-month run in November and wrapped it over the weekend. That’s when she announced that she hadn’t had enough of Sin City and teased the making of a live-from-Las Vegas concert film. Her team made it official on Sunday morning.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, I know it’s not enough. So I am coming back,” the emotional singer said during her Saturday concert, according to fan video posted on Twitter. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it and I’m going release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see the show can see it.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, live recordings of the 34-year-old’s show would be banked during the three-week opening at the Colosseum between comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s two-night run starting on June 10 through country star Garth Brooks’ return on July 6.

Adele, a 16-time Grammy Award winner, has claimed all of the previously open dates on the Colosseum schedule from August through November. (The L.A.-based artist has reportedly been staying at the posh Nobu Villa on the Las Vegas Strip during her shows.)

Well before announcing the second run, Adele said in October that she planned to take a break from music after the residency. The British balladeer told fans during a Q&A that instead of working on another album, she intended to get a degree in English literature through an online program and shared that she’s interested in pursuing acting. Separately, she also expressed the desire to have more kids.

The singer-songwriter has also dealt with back and knee issues during the performances, but said that the concert series has reignited her love of singing live.

“This experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life,” she said during a December show, adding, “I am the happiest I have ever, ever, ever been.”