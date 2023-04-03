The ‘little bit crazy’ record exec who signed Madonna ‘changed and shaped’ her world

Madonna has paid tribute to Seymour Stein, who signed the iconoclastic artist, recognizing the record executive as one of the most influential men in her life.

The notorious businessman, who also signed the Ramones and the Talking Heads to his Sire Records label, died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 80.

“Seymour Stein Has Left Us! I need to catch my breath,” the 64-year-old Material Girl wrote Monday on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the late executive.

According to his Los Angeles Times obituary, Stein famously signed Madonna in the 1980s while laid up in a hospital bed, and she stuck with his label as she became the biggest pop star in the world. It was a story Madonna recalled fondly in her tribute.

“He Was one of the most influential Men in my Life!! He changed and Shaped my world. I must Explain,” the hitmaker wrote.

Advertisement

The seven-time Grammy Award winner described how she “stalked” a DJ named Mark Kamin for a year at a New York nightclub named Danceteria, and when he finally agreed to play a demo of her song “Everybody” for the packed club on a Saturday night, it caught the ear of Michael Rosenblatt, an A&R man from Seymour’s label.

“He heard the music and asked me if he could bring me to meet his boss Seymour Stein. I Couldn’t get the words ‘Hell Yes’! out of my mouth fast enough!” she continued. “Unfortunately Seymour was in the hospital for a Heart Ailment! I didn’t care. Lets Goooooo!”

Madonna described how Seymour was in a hospital bed wearing boxer shorts and a tank top when they met. He had a cannula in his nose and an IV drip in his arm but was “grinning like the Cheshire Cat” when she arrived.

“I was carrying my giant boombox ready to play My cassette for him immediately! He smiled and laughed when he saw me and asked me if I was related to the Virgin Mary!! Hahahhahahaa. I knew we would hit it off. I played him the song a few times. He signed me to his record label that day!!,” she added.

The moment changed the course of her life forever, she said, and began the ever-evolving singer’s journey as a musical artist.

“Not only did Seymour hear me but he Saw me and my Potential! For this I will be eternally grateful!” she wrote. “I am weeping as I write this down. Words cannot describe how I felt at this moment after years of grinding and being broke and getting every door slammed in my face.

“Anyone who knew Seymour knew about his passion for music and his impeccable taste. He had an Ear like no other! He was Intense -Wickedly Funny-a little bit Crazy And Deeply intuitive.

“Dearest Seymour you will never be forgotten!! Thank You! Thank you Thank you! . . Shine on!!!,” she concluded.

Madonna, who will embark on her retrospective “Celebration” tour this July, released a self-titled debut album in 1983 that generated four dance hits, including “Lucky Star,” “Borderline” and “Like a Virgin.” Her success allowed Sire to branch into hip-hop with rapper Ice-T and country music with k.d. lang, and to be the comeback label for Lou Reed.