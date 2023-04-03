Shakira says goodbye to Barcelona after Piqué split: ‘It’s just a see you later’

Shakira bid a heartfelt farewell to Barcelona, Spain, nearly a year after calling it quits with Spanish former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian pop musician announced Sunday on Instagram that she and her children are officially leaving Barcelona and thanked the people of Spain for their support. Shakira partially lived in the European country while dating Piqué for more than a decade.

“I settled in Barcelona to provide my children with stability, the same thing we now search for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” Shakira wrote in Spanish.

“Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves there in Barcelona, the city in which I learned without doubt that friendship lasts longer than love.”

In November, Shakira and Piqué reached a custody agreement confirming the “Whenever, Wherever” hitmaker would soon move back to Miami with their two children, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 8, and Milan Piqué Mebarak, 10. The couple signed the agreement after announcing their separation in June amid widespread reports that the athlete had cheated on the singer.

Earlier this year, Shakira released a scathing diss track roasting Piqué and the woman he was revealed to be dating after he and the “Te Felicito” artist split.

Piqué isn’t Shakira’s only tie to Spain. Last fall, the vocalist was ordered to stand trial in the country for alleged tax evasion. The Grammy winner has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to court. A date has not been set for the trial.

“Thank you to everyone there who cheered me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow,” Shakira continued on Sunday.

“Thank you to my Spanish audience who always wrapped me in their love and loyalty. For you all, it’s just a see you later.”