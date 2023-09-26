Shakira charged with tax evasion by Spanish authorities for second time

It seems like news about Shakira just doesn’t stop. This time the Grammy-winning artist is being charged by Spanish prosecutors for tax evasion. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay $7.1 million in taxes in 2018, according to the Associated Press. She is also being accused of using an offshore company to avoid paying taxes.

Shakira found out about the new charges while she was in Miami, where she lives with her two children. The singer has recently been under the media spotlight after breaking up with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué.

This is not the first time Spanish officials have charged Shakira with tax evasion. In 2018, prosecutors in Barcelona brought charges against her for failing to pay more than $14 million in taxes while residing in Spain.

According to prosecutors, the artist was living in Spain between 2012 and 2014 but reported her official residence as being in the Bahamas, which has a lower tax rate than the European country.

Last year, a Spanish judge approved a trial against Shakira. In July 2022, prosecutors on one of the cases asked the judge to sentence the singer to eight years and two months behind bars if she is convicted. A trial date has not been set.

The Colombian native is also facing possible charges of tax fraud from 2018.

Shakira has made previous statements against Spanish tax authorities, calling the charges a “salacious press campaign.” She has said that she has paid every amount they claimed she owed. Shakira also referenced her tax woes in “Bzrp Music Sessions #53,” a dis track aimed at her ex that was released in January 2023 with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizzarap.