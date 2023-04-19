Go behind the scenes at Coachella for Gabriels’ festival debut

Bad Bunny headlines opening night of Coachella, which will also feature sets from alt-rock favorites Blink-182, Blondie, Gorillaz and the Chemical Brothers.
“It was amazing. Coachella’s incredible,” Lusk said in an interview after the performance. “It’s special to finally be able to do it. To be from L.A., from Southern Cal, to do it, it was great.”
Take an inside look at how the band’s Coachella debut came together.
The group spent time rehearsing at their practice space in Los Angeles in the week leading up to the festival, by far their biggest gig to date. Last year, the band played some dates opening for 2022 Coachella headliner Harry Styles.
The project began in 2016 when filmmaker Ryan Hope started working with producer-composer Ari Balouzian. They found Lusk through his church choir.
From boygenius’s joyful harmonies to Bad Bunny’s history lesson to Blackpink’s declaration of superstardom, it was a wild and rewarding Coachella.
After the performance, Lusk ditched the tuxedo for a more desert heat-friendly ensemble of shorts and a Dodgers jersey, with the logo written in blue sparkles as he, Hope and Balouzian posed for photos.
“Seeing my old co-workers [during the show], that was amazing. Seeing my family and friends out in the audience, that was the most special moment,” Lusk said in an interview after the set.
Gabriels’ second album, “Angels & Queens Part II,” is expected this summer, when the band is playing a number of European festivals, including Spain’s Primavera Sound, before coming back to the U.S. for a date at Outside Lands in San Francisco in August.
