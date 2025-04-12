Coachella’s second day highlights to include Charli XCX, Weezer, Green Day and Travis Scott

Looking inward and making art with the Coachella Art Studios

Mark Gaxiola, of Las Vegas, carries with his own speaker and microphone as he walks through the camping hub at dusk at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. The camping area is home to the Coachella Art Studios, where festival-goers can make crafts.

Max from from Portland, Ore., wrote in with a question about the art at Coachella.

I’d like to know more about interactive art at Coachella. Can you share more about the Coachella Art Studios that happens every year in the camping area?

For the past 16 years Sarah Scheideman has built an arts and crafts oasis on the campgrounds. As someone raised in the Coachella Valley, she says wanted to make sure the local art scene plays a role in the festival. This year, the tent is filled with different crafting stations. You can upcycle different pieces of clothing, build things with clay, make jewelry and even sketch some live models who lay by a faux pool. While some people make junk journals and others customize carabiners, a live DJ helps make for a lively, creative community hub.

“People come in here and are able to look inward. When you’re in the festival, everything’s a very outward experience. You’re looking at the people on the stage and you’re looking your surroundings,” said Scheideman. “But when you do art, you’re figuring things out, you’re using your hands. The cell phone has to be away. In some ways, it’s like a contrast experience.”

Scheideman emphasizes that all of the activities are free of cost — what she describes as a rarity at the festival.

“Some people come in, and tell me this is the only art they make all year long, and they’re like, ‘I come back every year and I come to make art.’”

The Coachella Art Studios is open in the camping hub, behind the large horse structure from 10 am to 2 p.m. daily.

