Live Coachella

Coachella’s second day highlights to include Charli XCX, Weezer, Green Day and Travis Scott

The second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Performers include Clairo, T-Pain, Enhyphen and more.

By Vanessa Franko
Mikael WoodAugust BrownDavid ViramontesDanielle Dorsey and Cerys Davies
two women walk in front of the coachella ferris wheel
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Follow along for live updates from Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where we’ll catch Gustavo Dudamel with the L.A. Philharmonic, Charli XCX, Green Day, Travis Scott and more.

Catch up with everything that happened on Friday, including Lady Gaga’s thrilling set.

Looking inward and making art with the Coachella Art Studios

A man walks at dusk carrying a own speaker and microphone as he walks
Mark Gaxiola, of Las Vegas, carries with his own speaker and microphone as he walks through the camping hub at dusk at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. The camping area is home to the Coachella Art Studios, where festival-goers can make crafts.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Cerys Davies

Max from from Portland, Ore., wrote in with a question about the art at Coachella.

I’d like to know more about interactive art at Coachella. Can you share more about the Coachella Art Studios that happens every year in the camping area?

For the past 16 years Sarah Scheideman has built an arts and crafts oasis on the campgrounds. As someone raised in the Coachella Valley, she says wanted to make sure the local art scene plays a role in the festival. This year, the tent is filled with different crafting stations. You can upcycle different pieces of clothing, build things with clay, make jewelry and even sketch some live models who lay by a faux pool. While some people make junk journals and others customize carabiners, a live DJ helps make for a lively, creative community hub.

“People come in here and are able to look inward. When you’re in the festival, everything’s a very outward experience. You’re looking at the people on the stage and you’re looking your surroundings,” said Scheideman. “But when you do art, you’re figuring things out, you’re using your hands. The cell phone has to be away. In some ways, it’s like a contrast experience.”

Scheideman emphasizes that all of the activities are free of cost — what she describes as a rarity at the festival.

“Some people come in, and tell me this is the only art they make all year long, and they’re like, ‘I come back every year and I come to make art.’”

The Coachella Art Studios is open in the camping hub, behind the large horse structure from 10 am to 2 p.m. daily.
Trump’s visa policies have foreign musicians on edge. How will they affect Coachella and touring?

Photo illustration of a figure with a guitar looking up at a border wall with barbed wire at its base.
(Photo illustration by Los Angeles Times; Photo via Getty Images)
By Vanessa Franko

Last month, Alvin Gibbs, bassist of the British punk band U.K. Subs, said he was turned away at the border before his Los Angeles show.

He wrote on Facebook that when the band got to LAX, they were “detained in a cold holding pen, along with a group of Colombian, Chinese, and Mexican detainees. My luggage, phone, and passport were confiscated.” He and most of the band were sent back to the U.K., Gibbs said, for having an incorrect visa. But he wondered if other factors contributed.

Judeline is bringing the divine pop of ‘Bodhiria’ to Coachella

A woman with long black hair looks at the camera.
The Spanish-born singer Judeline will make her U.S. debut at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
(Elana Marie / De Los; Photo by Ana Arden)
By Suzy Exposito

Inside her apartment in Madrid, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter Lara Fernández Castrelo, better known as Judeline, is rummaging through her closet, piecing together some desert-friendly looks before hopping a plane to Los Angeles. On Saturday afternoon she’ll make her Coachella debut on the Sonora stage.

It will also be the inaugural stop of her first-ever United States tour, which includes an April 17 date at the Roxy in West Hollywood. Over a video call, I see her standing outside her closet, visibly overwhelmed by the options. “My house is a mess right now — I don’t even know [how many] days I’m going to be in the States — then later Mexico City and Bogotá,” says Judeline. “It’s going to be a crazy trip!”

How Venezeula’s most popular band overcame the odds and became the soundtrack of a generation in exile

Two people in pink, yellow and blue furry outfits face forward.
Alberto “Beto” Montenegro, right, of Rawayana, and Li Saumet, of Bomba Estéreo, formed a supergroup called Astropical. They play at the Hollywood Bowl in September.
(Lisette Poole Gonzalez/For The Times)
By Kate Linthicum

MEXICO CITY — Rawayana, a band composed of Venezuelan émigrés whose trippy, Caribbean-soaked pop has earned it global acclaim, was riding high.

Late last year the group had just been nominated for a Grammy, been confirmed for this month’s Coachella lineup and was about to release a new album with the beloved Colombian band Bomba Estéreo. And after two years of near nonstop touring around the world, Rawayana was preparing an epic homecoming: celebratory concerts across Venezuela that sold out almost as soon as they were announced.

Tips for a successful Coachella

Music fans watch GloRilla preforms at Sahara stage.
Music fans watch GloRilla at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Vanessa Franko

We survived the blistering heat of the first day of Coachella. Today the Empire Polo Club will play host to see artists including Travis Scott, Green Day, Charli XCX, Enhyphen, the Misfits and more.

As we wake up and shake off the dust from opening day, our team in the desert offered up some tips and tricks for navigating the festival.

“Heineken 0.0. All the multivalent sensory bliss of cracking the first frosty beer of a scalding Coachella day. 100% less chance of getting hammered by sundown, losing your friends in the Sahara Tent, breaking up with your partner after fighting over where to watch Gaga from and unearthing years of resentments, and finally desperately searching for a place to plug your phone in to get a ride home,” — August Brown

“I am convinced that Emergen-C mixed with orange juice each morning before, during and after the festival will help keep the Coachella crud away. And if you hear something interesting as you’re walking by a tent, always poke your head in and check it out.” — Vanessa Franko

Usually the energy you bring to Coachella is the energy you get out of it. But sometimes you’ll need to rely on the positive vibes of your friends and strangers to get you through. One of the best things you can do to get out of your sun-beaten, Coachella malaise is to stop, go find a drink and some shade and make conversation with strangers. Engage a random person in small talk about your favorite set of the day, throw them a compliment or a high-five and see how quickly it can boost your ‘Chella endorphins.—Nate Jackson

“At the end of the night, never mind the windblown desert dirt coating the street dog you pay 12 bucks for in the parking lot. It won’t hurt you.” — Mikael Wood

“Try to get to the festival grounds early at least one day. Yes, it’s the hottest part of the day, but it’s also the most peaceful. Take advantage of short food and bar lines, explore immersive art or ride the Ferris wheel, and catch a rising act. (Fun fact: my first time seeing Kendrick Lamar was an early afternoon set at Coachella in 2012.)” — Danielle Dorsey

“Be sure to take advantage of each brand experience. (And don’t be afraid to go back more than once.) The festival grounds are filled with different tents from companies like Coca-Cola, Buldak Ramen and Pinterest. They usually offer various activities and sometimes give out freebies. Over the years, I’ve sampled different Lay’s chips, sipped on new iced coffee flavors and even received free Method body wash. The typically air-conditioned tents can be a much-needed break from the heat and a breather from the large crowds.” — Cerys Davies
