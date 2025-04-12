Coachella’s second day highlights to include Charli XCX, Weezer, Green Day and Travis Scott

Follow along for live updates from Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where we’ll catch Gustavo Dudamel with the L.A. Philharmonic, Charli XCX, Green Day, Travis Scott and more.
Catch up with everything that happened on Friday, including Lady Gaga’s thrilling set.
Looking inward and making art with the Coachella Art Studios
Max from from Portland, Ore., wrote in with a question about the art at Coachella.
I’d like to know more about interactive art at Coachella. Can you share more about the Coachella Art Studios that happens every year in the camping area?
For the past 16 years Sarah Scheideman has built an arts and crafts oasis on the campgrounds. As someone raised in the Coachella Valley, she says wanted to make sure the local art scene plays a role in the festival. This year, the tent is filled with different crafting stations. You can upcycle different pieces of clothing, build things with clay, make jewelry and even sketch some live models who lay by a faux pool. While some people make junk journals and others customize carabiners, a live DJ helps make for a lively, creative community hub.
“People come in here and are able to look inward. When you’re in the festival, everything’s a very outward experience. You’re looking at the people on the stage and you’re looking your surroundings,” said Scheideman. “But when you do art, you’re figuring things out, you’re using your hands. The cell phone has to be away. In some ways, it’s like a contrast experience.”
Scheideman emphasizes that all of the activities are free of cost — what she describes as a rarity at the festival.
“Some people come in, and tell me this is the only art they make all year long, and they’re like, ‘I come back every year and I come to make art.’”
The Coachella Art Studios is open in the camping hub, behind the large horse structure from 10 am to 2 p.m. daily.
Tips for a successful Coachella
We survived the blistering heat of the first day of Coachella. Today the Empire Polo Club will play host to see artists including Travis Scott, Green Day, Charli XCX, Enhyphen, the Misfits and more.
As we wake up and shake off the dust from opening day, our team in the desert offered up some tips and tricks for navigating the festival.
“Heineken 0.0. All the multivalent sensory bliss of cracking the first frosty beer of a scalding Coachella day. 100% less chance of getting hammered by sundown, losing your friends in the Sahara Tent, breaking up with your partner after fighting over where to watch Gaga from and unearthing years of resentments, and finally desperately searching for a place to plug your phone in to get a ride home,” — August Brown
“I am convinced that Emergen-C mixed with orange juice each morning before, during and after the festival will help keep the Coachella crud away. And if you hear something interesting as you’re walking by a tent, always poke your head in and check it out.” — Vanessa Franko
Usually the energy you bring to Coachella is the energy you get out of it. But sometimes you’ll need to rely on the positive vibes of your friends and strangers to get you through. One of the best things you can do to get out of your sun-beaten, Coachella malaise is to stop, go find a drink and some shade and make conversation with strangers. Engage a random person in small talk about your favorite set of the day, throw them a compliment or a high-five and see how quickly it can boost your ‘Chella endorphins.—Nate Jackson
“At the end of the night, never mind the windblown desert dirt coating the street dog you pay 12 bucks for in the parking lot. It won’t hurt you.” — Mikael Wood
“Try to get to the festival grounds early at least one day. Yes, it’s the hottest part of the day, but it’s also the most peaceful. Take advantage of short food and bar lines, explore immersive art or ride the Ferris wheel, and catch a rising act. (Fun fact: my first time seeing Kendrick Lamar was an early afternoon set at Coachella in 2012.)” — Danielle Dorsey
“Be sure to take advantage of each brand experience. (And don’t be afraid to go back more than once.) The festival grounds are filled with different tents from companies like Coca-Cola, Buldak Ramen and Pinterest. They usually offer various activities and sometimes give out freebies. Over the years, I’ve sampled different Lay’s chips, sipped on new iced coffee flavors and even received free Method body wash. The typically air-conditioned tents can be a much-needed break from the heat and a breather from the large crowds.” — Cerys Davies