Coachella 2023: What you need to know about this year’s fest

A pair of music fans at Coachella in 2022. This year’s festival features headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is only a few days away.

And you may be among the hundreds of thousands of people who will converge on the desert city of Indio, packing into the Empire Polo Club for America’s largest and most renowned musical festival.

And whether you bought your festival pass months in advance, or just this week, the whole thing can feel overwhelming.

You may have been firing off your burning questions into your friend group chat, only to be met with more questions, or worse, silence:

Should I wear boho or disco? Or both?

Bad Bunny, Burna Boy and Blondie all on the same day? Where do I even start?

It’s in the desert? —How hot will it be?

Will there be food? What’s the water situation?

Knowing how to plan for it might be difficult; we get it. So allow us to help you with this guide to Coachella.

When is Coachella and how do I see it? How much are tickets?

The festival runs April 14-16 and again April 21-23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Tickets to the first weekend are sold out, though you can join the official waitlist. Passes for weekend one are currently selling for around $450 and up on re-sellers like StubHub.

Festival goers dance at Coachella 2022. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

For weekend two, tickets are on sale on the festival website. General admission passes are at $549 before fees. Gates open daily at noon.

If you can’t find passes or accommodations and are tuning in remotely, Coachella promises to livestream all sets from all stages on its YouTube channel.

Who is headlining?

Coachella 2023 will feature its most global and diverse slate of headliners to date.

Music superstar Bad Bunny, K-pop girl group Blackpink and reclusive R&B icon Frank Ocean are scheduled to headline the 22nd installment of the festival. This year marks the first time that the festival will be headlined entirely by nonwhite artists. And with that comes a whole lot of other “firsts.”

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, Spotify’s most-streamed artist in 2022 who will be making his second Coachella appearance, is the first artist from Latin America and the first Spanish-language artist to headline the festival.

Blackpink, who made a raucous debut at the fest in 2019, returns on the back of its second album, “Born Pink,” and as the first Asian act to headline Coachella.

And Frank Ocean, who was originally booked as a headliner for the 2020 festival that never was because of the pandemic, will be the first out queer artist to headline the festival.

Ocean hasn’t performed live in Southern California since 2017, when he performed at the now-defunct FYF Fest. Last week, Ocean toyed with the fragile hearts of his fans by jokingly announcing on his Instagram that he would miss Coachella, only to end the note with “if you’re reading this april fools.”

Who else should I be excited about?

Beneath the mega headliners are the artists in the poster’s finer print that you may miss.

Luckily, , our music writers and critics have shared their picks.

TDE’s newest star-to-be, Doechii, an electrifying rapper, is making her Coachella debut. Another newcomer is Ethel Cain, the singer behind “American Teenager” and her 2022 album, “Preacher’s Daughter” where she wraps the listener in grim tales of the rural South that raised her. And her stage presence makes it all worthwhile.

Sudan Archives returns to Coachella and remains a must-see performer known for whipping her violin lines into bass-rattling R&B that veers from hypnotic loops to all-out punk mania. Also returning is L.A.-based Kali Uchis, who is coming off the release of her new album, “Red Moon in Venus,” which is a cosmic blend of Latin pop, retro soul and psychedelic rock.

Other recommended artists include Belgian pop singer Angèle; the megaproducer Metro Boomin, whose set is expected to feature some of music’s biggest names; alt rock veterans the Breeders; Dinner Party, a supergroup featuring Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington; the 3-D EDM experience Eric Prydz’s Holo; rapper IDK; hip-hop duo Paris Texas; and the English singer-songwriter-producer Jai Paul, who blew up in the 2000s, disappeared, and is returning for his first-ever live performance.

You can find the full Coachella lineup here. Set times likely won’t be released until the day before the festival begins.

How do I get there?

If you are planning to drive, there are free first-come-first-serve parking lots on the festival grounds. The lots are open Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

There are also ride-share services and an array of shuttles and bus options both to and from L.A., and getting around the fest locally. The festival also provides bike racks.

For those who plan to camp, read our complete guide to camping at the festival.

What’s the weather at Coachella?

With the festival taking place in Indio where the Mojave and Colorado deserts meet, you can expect both hot and cold temperatures — or as National Weather Service meteorologist James Brotherton calls it, “spring time desert swing.”

Fan taking in a musical act at Coachella 2022 with an umbrella. Temperatures are expected to be well into the 80s during the first weekend of the 2023 festival. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

“It would swing from hot to cold pretty easy,” Brotherton said. With a heat wave scorching the area into the 100s early in the week, a cooler front blows in Wednesday to bring some relief.

By the weekend, expect “a steady warm up” with temperatures at the lower 80s on Friday, climbing near 90 on Saturday and in the 90s on Sunday, according to Brian Adams, a meteorologist also with the weather service. These temperatures spell typical Coachella weather, and are within the expected range of the sun-drenched area at this time of year.

Extra layers are recommended. At night, temps can drop into the 50s, but shouldn’t get much lower than that, Adams assured.

Experts also gave warnings about windy conditions this week. Gusts could blow as fast as 35 mph, which could be challenging for campers trying to pitch tents or work crews setting up stages. However, much of the strongest winds will blow on Wednesday and should subside by Thursday evening.

What’s good to eat on-site?

The festival’s food and drink options have range: from Bang Bang Noodles selling cuisine from China’s Shaanxi province to Trill Burgers’ award-winning smash burgers.

There will be food-court areas throughout the festival, including the main Indio Central Market, and separate food areas for VIP pass holders and campers.

One of this year’s most anticipated tickets is a VIP-exclusive pop-up from the Arts District’s newly crowned Michelin darling Camphor. And our food writers share how you can score a table.

What do people wear to Coachella?

In 2022, some festivalgoers showed there is no fashion monolith at Coachella, defying typical boho expectations. Some showed up in bold, retro pieces, such as eye-catching psychedelic bell bottoms, while others blended street wear with vintage sensibilities.

The last time The Times covered the fashion scene at the festival in 2019, fits ranged from cowboy-inspired looks to neon gothic. In 2018, they ranged from metallic and glittering halter tops to preppy Gucci looks.

In recent days leading up to Coachella, Google compiled a list of trending searches related to festival fashion. People have been looking up sheer fabric, sequin, romper suit, corset and fringe.

And its top trending festival outfit types this past year, in order of popularity are: cottage core; disco; baddie; boho; and retro.

Still don’t know what to wear? Take a tip from fashion icon Iris Apfel who said, “What’s my style is not your style, and I don’t see how you can define it. It’s something that expresses who you are in your own way.”

In other words, be yourself!

What can I do other than listen to music?

The festival offers immersive art installations, its famous Ferris wheel, the Coachella merch store, and a record store where you can sift through crates of vinyl. And then there’s “Accessible+,” an event where BIPOC people with disabilities can “build community and come together to discuss festival accessibility and learn about professional opportunities in the live event industry.”

Campers will have access to yoga and Pilates classes in the morning, the activities tent with classic games, video games, dance competitions and a raffle, a camp lounge, and an art studio where revelers can accessorize outfits or customize essential oils.

Is Coachella friendly to the climate and environment?

Music aside, Coachella is a massive, profit-generating machine — a 2016 study found that the festival brings about $106 million to the Indio economy and about $600 million to the wider Coachella Valley, according to the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

And as with all titans of capitalism, there is an environmental cost: Coachella generates 107 tons of solid waste each day with only 20% of that getting recycled.

The festival said it is aware of and has been making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by minimizing single-use plastics, increasing recycling and compost opportunities, donating leftover goods to local groups, and water refilling stations, while asking festivalgoers to bring their own non-metal reusable water bottles.

To reduce carbon emissions, Coachella also has a program to incentivize carpooling: Festivalgoers who ride with at least four people in the car are eligible to win prizes such as rides on the Ferris wheel, food or merchandise voucher, guest passes or VIP upgrades.

People are encouraged to take shuttles or to camp to reduce daily car traffic.

I forgot how stressful big festivals can be. Can I go somewhere to take a break or get help?

Coachella’s Every One is a mental health and anti-harassment service you can use to report misconduct, get on-site counseling or just take a breather.

When does Coachella end?

Even after the headliners step off the stage, the party hasn’t ended — at least for those camping.

Campers will get access to the Dome, which hosts the famous after-hours silent disco, where DJs will spin music live for the headphone-wearing crowd. There’s also the Turn Down, a more soulful, lounge-like venue where DJs will also spin music live. Both will party well into the next day with the last sets ending at 4 a.m.