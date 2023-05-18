Advertisement
Jimmy Buffett cancels South Carolina show after hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett performs while wearing flowered shirt, cap and sunglasses and strumming electric guitar on stage.
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in May 2022 in New Orleans.
(Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Jimmy Buffett announced he was hospitalized this week, forcing him to cancel a performance in South Carolina.

Buffett had traveled to Boston for a medical checkup and was hospitalized for unspecified health “issues that needed immediate attention,” the “Margaritaville” performer wrote Thursday in a statement.

He had been traveling in the Bahamas after playing a string of shows throughout the west, from Las Vegas San Diegoas a part of his “Second Wind 2023” tour. Buffett was set to perform in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday at Credit One Stadium, but assured fans the concert would be rescheduled and that tickets will be honored once a new date is announced.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett continued. “I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

This isn’t the first time the 76-year-old was forced to cancel performances due to health issues. In September, Buffett was briefly hospitalized “due to health issues,” and had to cancel the rest of his performances for the year. Several of his recent West Coast shows, including a pair at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and San Diego, were makeup shows from the fall.

Buffett’s Parrotheads filled his Twitter mentions Thursday with well wishes.

“My prayer is for a speedy recovery & good health, not so you can return to the Lowcountry, but for your quality of life,” wrote @PalmettoPirate1. “We older fans understand. We are more fragile than before. We used to rub dirt on it & push through it. It doesn’t work that way at our age.”

“Your not wrong — I used to think the problem with getting older was your parents were old — now that I’m old your correct it’s not for the the faint of heart,” agreed @mylibertybelle.

“Your health is what’s most important, JB,” added @parrotheadauthr. “Take care of yourself; we’re not going anywhere. If you choose to get back out on the road, great, but only if it’s in your best interest.”

Since making hits like “Margaritaville” and “Come Monday” in the 1970s, Buffett has made a fortune off various business ventures, from beer to cannabis, real estate, casinos and food, including his restaurant chain, Margaritaville. As of 2023, the singer-songwriter’s net worth is valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes. Despite his wealth, he has continued to perform onstage. A Broadway musical, “Escape to Margaritaville,” based on his music, also debuted in 2018.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

