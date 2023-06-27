Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift adds sixth night to L.A. leg of Eras tour

Taylor Swift is adding an extra show to her Eras tour at SoFi Stadium in August.

Are you ready for it? Well, unless you got a special email this morning, probably not.

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift announced that she’s playing an additional show at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 7. Swift originally was slated to bring her Eras tour to L.A. for a five-night run from Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 8-9.

But before you gear up to fight wistful and embittered Swifties of all ages on Ticketmaster, know that tickets for the added show are first being offered to fans who were waitlisted for the other August SoFi performances back when tickets went on sale in November.

A select number of lucky fans who signed up for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale through the ticket distribution giant received an email Tuesday morning informing them that they could register to enter a sales queue at 10 a.m. PT.

Just like the previously scheduled L.A. shows, L.A. natives Haim and Gracie Abrams will serve as the opening acts for the Aug. 7 performance.

Swift also added shows to several stops on the European leg of her tour in 2024, including concerts in Paris, Stockholm, London and Munich.

The “You Belong With Me” singer first announced the tour to support her 10th and record-breaking “Midnights” album in November on “Good Morning America.” Swift said her sixth concert tour would be “a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

The appropriately titled Eras tour, which kicked off with a March 17 performance in Glendale, Ariz., has already built up a bit of a reputation. The Grammy winner’s shows feature hits from all 10 of her studio albums and routinely run three-plus hours.

In his review of Swift’s opening-night show, Times music critic Mikael Wood wrote, “[The] production rolled out like fan service of the most thorough and elaborate kind. ... But the concert was also a showcase of the range and versatility that have made Swift the most successful singer-songwriter in an age defined by hip-hop.”