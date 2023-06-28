Advertisement
Music

Jimmy Buffett’s headlining Summerfest performance in Milwaukee is canceled

Jimmy Buffett is wearing a Hawaiian shirt and cap, strumming his guitar and singing while on stage.
Jimmy Buffett had previously canceled a show in May after he was hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue.
(Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Capital Concert)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Jimmy Buffett‘s headlining Summerfest performance has been canceled.

Organizers for the Milwaukee music festival announced Tuesday that Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band’s July 6 act was nixed from the lineup “due to circumstances out of our control.” Indie pop trio AJR, who will also open for Imagine Dragons on July 8, has been tapped as a replacement.

Although the festival did not disclose the reason for the cancellation, Buffett was hospitalized last month in Boston for for unspecified health “issues that needed immediate attention,” the “Margaritaville” performer had said in a statement. The hospital stay had forced him to postpone a show in Charleston, S.C., at Credit One Stadium.

Advertisement

Representatives for Buffett and Milwaukee World Festival, which organizes the festival, did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

Jimmy Buffett performs while wearing flowered shirt, cap and sunglasses and is strumming electric guitar on stage.

Music

Jimmy Buffett cancels South Carolina show after hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett announced he was hospitalized this week and was forced to cancel a show in South Carolina.

Buffet hasn’t performed since May 6 when he played in San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, several weeks before his hospitalization. However, earlier this month, Buffett posted on social media that he was rehearsing and recording music.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett said in his May hospital statement. “I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

The Summerfest cancellation is just the latest one for the 76-year-old. In September, Buffett was briefly hospitalized “due to health issues,” and had to cancel the rest of his performances for the year. Several of his recent West Coast shows, including a pair at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and San Diego, were makeup shows from the fall.

Illustration for Summer Preview 2023 music list

Music

The 25 concerts we can’t wait to see this summer

Superstars Taylor Swift, Drake, and Beyoncé head up a far-ranging slate of concerts this summer.

Buffett was originally announced as a Summerfest headlining act, alongside fellow 1970s singer-songwriter James Taylor, Dave Matthews Band, Zach Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Eric Church, Odesza and Imagine Dragons.

The festival, which is celebrating its 55th year, features a variety of performers across genres with Smokey Robinson, Earth Wind & Fire, rock band the War on Drugs, indie darling Japanese Breakfast, reggae and dancehall legend Sean Paul, hip-hop greats Three 6 Mafia and South Gate natives Cypress Hill, along with newer hip-hop acts, such as Coi Leray, NLE Choppa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Trippie Redd.

Summerfest kicked off June 22 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and runs until July 8.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement