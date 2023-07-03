Houston hip-hop community celebrates the life of Big Pokey at memorial service

Paul Wall, right, attended a memorial service for fellow Houston rapper Big Pokey over the weekend.

Members of the Houston hip-hop community said their goodbyes and celebrated the life of local hero Big Pokey at a memorial service over the weekend.

The funeral took place Saturday at Fountain Praise church in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle. Big Pokey, whose legal name was Milton Powell, died June 18 after collapsing onstage during a Juneteenth show at a bar in Beaumont, Texas.

The influential rapper and original member of hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click was 48. No cause of death has been given.

Among those who attended the memorial service were Houston politicians, music executives, rappers and Screwed Up Click artists. Mourners included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), as well as musicians Paul Wall, Lil’ O, Yungstar, DJ X.O., Killa Kyleon, Trae tha Truth, Slim Thug and Lil’ Keke, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Before the funeral on Saturday, a public viewing for the beloved “Hardest Pit in the Litter” artist was held Friday at St. John’s Downtown Church in Houston, and a community celebration took place June 25 at Yellowstone Park. The free community event featured food trucks and music curated by DJ Big Tho.

Big Pokey is survived by his wife of 16 years and three children.

“The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends,” Turner tweeted shortly after the rapper’s death.

“Though many called him ‘low key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”