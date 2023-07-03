Advertisement
Music

Houston hip-hop community celebrates the life of Big Pokey at memorial service

Big Pokey sits and shakes hands with Paul Wall, who is standing.
Paul Wall, right, attended a memorial service for fellow Houston rapper Big Pokey over the weekend.
(Bob Levey / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Members of the Houston hip-hop community said their goodbyes and celebrated the life of local hero Big Pokey at a memorial service over the weekend.

The funeral took place Saturday at Fountain Praise church in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle. Big Pokey, whose legal name was Milton Powell, died June 18 after collapsing onstage during a Juneteenth show at a bar in Beaumont, Texas.

The influential rapper and original member of hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click was 48. No cause of death has been given.

Big Pokey sits and shakes hands with Paul Wall, who is standing.

Music

Houston rapper Big Pokey dies at 48 after collapsing onstage in Texas

Influential Houston rapper Big Pokey died on Sunday after collapsing onstage during a show this weekend in Beaumont, Texas.

Advertisement

Among those who attended the memorial service were Houston politicians, music executives, rappers and Screwed Up Click artists. Mourners included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), as well as musicians Paul Wall, Lil’ O, Yungstar, DJ X.O., Killa Kyleon, Trae tha Truth, Slim Thug and Lil’ Keke, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Before the funeral on Saturday, a public viewing for the beloved “Hardest Pit in the Litter” artist was held Friday at St. John’s Downtown Church in Houston, and a community celebration took place June 25 at Yellowstone Park. The free community event featured food trucks and music curated by DJ Big Tho.

Big Pokey is survived by his wife of 16 years and three children.

“The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends,” Turner tweeted shortly after the rapper’s death.

“Though many called him ‘low key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

A man wearing a black hat looks down as he plays the guitar onstage

Music

After collapsing onstage, guitarist Carlos Santana explains what happened

Guitarist Carlos Santana, 74, collapsed during a Tuesday concert in Michigan and was treated at a hospital.

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement