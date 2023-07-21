Lana Del Rey keeps popping up around Alabama — this time as a Waffle House worker

In addition to Waffle House, Lana Del Rey has been spotted at an Alabama nail salon and a Starbucks.

Lana Del Rey has been spending time in Alabama in recent days as fans have spotted her at a Starbucks, a nail salon and out getting pizza.

But in perhaps the most odd sighting yet, the “Summertime Sadness” singer was seen in social media posts serving customers at Waffle House, clad in a sky-blue uniform. “Lana” was even stamped on the front of her name tag.

Fans snapped photos with Del Rey at the chain‘s Florence, Ala., location, and someone shot a video of the singer presumably saying to another worker, “Oh, look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie, don’t film him without his permission.”

Earlier this week, Del Rey was seen autographing a fan’s arm in permanent marker, telling the fan, “Don’t ever do that,” in reference to people getting tattoos of her name, according to video and photos of the brief encounter.

Advertisement

She was also seen dining at a pizza restaurant in Florence and had been staying at a local Marriott. She was also seen in Birmingham, Ala., about a two-hour drive south.

That’s where fans came across the “Young and Beautiful” singer at a nail salon and Starbucks.

It’s unclear why she’s been spending time in Alabama and why she was working at a Waffle House. A representative for Del Rey did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

AL.com checked in with recording studios in the area, including FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound, to see if Del Rey had been recording there, but confirmed that she was not. Her most recent album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” dropped in March. She is scheduled to play at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco in August, but has no performances scheduled in the South or surrounding areas.

However, the news site also noted that in the second verse of her song “Paris, Texas” from her new album, Del Rey may have left us a clue: “I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand / Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama.”

Perhaps a new music video is on the way? Those friends just might be found at the Waffle House.