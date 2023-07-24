Billie Eilish, Finneas mourn death of family dog and ‘life-long best friend’ Pepper

Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are mourning the death of their family dog Pepper.

It’s a sad day for Billie Eilish, whose beloved dog Pepper has died.

The “Bad Guy” and “Lovely” crooner posted a tribute to the spotted pet on Instagram, describing Sunday as “a really hard day.”

“pepper. my life long best friend. i will see you again someday sweet girl. you made it 15 years you f— beast. :’) i love you. rest easy mama, i’ll miss you forever,” the 21-year-old wrote.

The Grammy Award winner also shared a series of photos with the pup, showcasing several never-before-seen childhood memories. The standout of the bunch featured each member of the Baird O’Connell clan on a New Year’s greeting card — each sporting a black spot around their eye just like Pepper had. Other photos were more emotional and showed tears in Eilish’s eyes as she embraced the ailing dog.

The singer, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, did not say how Pepper died but received condolences from fellow celebrities, including Demi Lovato, Nina Dobrev, Katy Perry and Gracie Abrams.

Eilish’s brother and songwriting partner Finneas also mourned the late canine: “Sweet pepper,” he wrote on Instagram stories, “our dog has, at the ripe old age of 15, transcended her mortal form. A good, good dog who gave our family so much love and was loved by us all in equal measure.”

In 2019, Eilish said that even though Pepper was elderly, she still considered her a puppy.

“She has the most attitude on planet Earth, swear to God,” Eilish said on SiriusXM’s “Alt Nation.” “She is sassy as hell.”

The grief comes on the heels of a collective triumph for the songwriting duo. Eilish and Finneas’ latest song, “What Was I Made For?,” is a featured track in Greta Gerwig’s smash film “Barbie.” The pink-hued Warner Bros. movie was pitted against Christopher Nolan’s broody “Oppenheimer” in the cinematic standoff now known as “Barbenheimer.” The Margo Robbie vehicle scored the biggest domestic opening weekend of 2023, earning $162 million in the U.S. and Canada.

Nolan’s biopic opened in second place with $82.4 million — an impressive showing for an R-rated film — according to studio reports.