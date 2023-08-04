Billie Eilish took a moment to honor ‘Euphoria’s’ Angus Cloud during her Lollapalooza set

Love for late “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud made it to Lollapalooza on Thursday night, days after he died at age 25.

Singer Billie Eilish paid her respects to the “Euphoria” actor during her headlining set at the four-day Chicago music festival. Her brief tribute came after the Grammy-winning singer and “Euphoria” musician Labrinth performed their song “Never Felt So Alone.”

“R.I.P. Angus Cloud, everybody,” Eilish said, before fans cheered.

Cloud, an Oakland native known for playing the fan-favorite character of Fezco, died Monday at his family home. In a statement shared with The Times, the actor’s family said, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt said in a Monday email to The Times that officials reported to the 200 block of Euclid Avenue in Oakland for a medical emergency. Cloud was “determined to be already deceased” by the time the fire department arrived.

Cloud unexpectedly rose to fame after a chance encounter with a casting agent in Manhattan led to his part in Sam Levinson‘s Emmy-winning series “Euphoria.” After news of Cloud’s death broke, tributes poured in from his co-stars.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya, 25, wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying a candid black-and-white photo of Cloud smiling. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

Maude Apatow, who shared an on-screen romance with Cloud, said her co-star was “the funniest person ever.”

“I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard,” Apatow said in a statement shared Wednesday on Instagram. “He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

The family’s statement said the actor “was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

An official cause of death has not been revealed.

During her Thursday set, Eilish performed hits “Bad Guy,” “Happier Than Ever” and “Bury a Friend.” The singer also delivered an emotional debut live performance of her song for the “Barbie” movie, “What Was I Made For?”

Lollapalooza’s lineup also includes performances by Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Lana Del Rey, Tomorrow x Together and Karol G.