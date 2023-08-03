Lollapalooza 2023 begins: Here’s how to watch the show from the comfort of home

The J-Hope crowd during Day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2022, in Chicago.

Lollapalooza 2023 has kicked off in Chicago’s Grant Park, where last year more than 400,000 fans flocked to the festival’s nine stages.

The four-day event, which rivals Coachella in scope and size, runs from Thursday to Sunday and features a artists including Rina Sawayama, Tems, NewJeans, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sylvan Esso, Fred Again.., Beabadoobee, Sudan Archives and Pusha T. Its headliners are Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, the 1975, Odesza, Tomorrow X Together, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey.

And if you aren’t willing to make the trip to Chicago or spend hundreds of dollars on tickets, you can still catch the majority of the acts on your phone, laptop or TV. Here’s how you can tune into the festival from wherever you are.

Where and how can I watch Lollapalooza?

Same as last year, Lollapalooza 2023 will be streaming on Hulu. But to tune in, you’ll need to be a subscriber.

Subscribing to Hulu with ads will cost you $7.99 per month (or $79.99 a year). Eligible students can get ad-supported streaming for $1.99 a month. If you want to go ad-free, it’ll cost you nearly double, at $14.99 each month.

For other packages, such as a bundle with ESPN and Disney+, check out Hulu’s site.

If you’re completely new to Hulu, you can try starting a free trial. Hulu will ask you for your payment information up front, but you can cancel the trial before you are charged and an actual subscription kicks in.

Once you’ve subscribed, you can start streaming Lollapalooza performances.

Which artists will be on the stream?

Although the majority of the festival’s acts will be streamed, some performances are in-person only (think Frank Ocean at Coachella 2023 Weekend 1). Artists who are skipping the stream include Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen, as well as bands the Garden and Knocked Loose.

Due to the sheer volume of performances across the festival’s nine stages, Hulu will have two channels simultaneously streaming. Shows kick off each day around 11 a.m.

The streaming schedule is as follows:

Channel 1

(All set times listed are Pacific time and subject to change.)

Thursday

11:05 a.m. — Bad Neighbors

12 p.m. — Matt Maltese

12:55 p.m. — Disco Lines

2 p.m. — Lovejoy

3:05 p.m. — NewJeans

3:55 p.m. — Rema

6 p.m. — Dom Dolla

6:45 p.m. — Billie Eilish

8 p.m. — Diplo

Friday

11:05 a.m. — Hairitage

11:45 a.m. — Band-Maid

12:50 p.m. — Ray Volpe

1:40 p.m. — Sudan Archives

2:45 p.m. — Peach Pit

3:45 p.m. — Sabrina Carpenter

4:45 p.m. — Tems

5:50 p.m. — Diesel

6:55 p.m. — Fred Again..

8 p.m. — The 1975

Saturday

11:05 a.m. — Pardyalone

11:50 a.m. - Zack Fox

12:50 p.m. — Knock2

1:35 p.m. — Thee Sacred Souls

2:40 p.m. — The Knocks

3:40 p.m. — The Revivalists

4:45 p.m. — Maggie Rogers

5:45 p.m. - Meduza

6:45 p.m. — Pusha T

7:45 p.m. — Odesza

Sunday

11:05 a.m. - Ingrid Andress

11:50 a.m. - Upsahl

1:40 p.m. - Dehd

1:45 p.m. - Matroda

2:30 p.m. - Mt. Joy

3:35 p.m. - Magdalena Bay

4:30 p.m. - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

5:30 p.m. - The Backseat Lovers

6:45 p.m. - Louis the Child

Channel 2

(All set times listed are Pacific time and subject to change)

Thursday

11:05 a.m. - Carola

1 p.m. - Joy Oladokun

2:05 p.m. - J. Worra

2:30 p.m. - Acraze

3:40 p.m. - Sofi Tukker

4:45 p.m. - Portugal. The Man

5:45 p.m. - Lainey Wilson

6:40 p.m. - Karol G

Friday

11:05 a.m. - Skizzy Mars

12 p.m. - Sincere Engineer

12:50 p.m. - Blanke

1:40 p.m. - Ekkstacy

2:30 p.m. - Emo Nite

3:35 p.m. - Big Wild

4:40 p.m. - Armnhmr

5:45 p.m. - Jessie Reyez

6:45 p.m. - Svdden Death

7:45 p.m. - Subtronics

Saturday

11:05 a.m. — Hoosh

11:55 a.m. — Bonnie X Clyde

12:45 p.m. — Tom Odell

1:50 p.m. — Motherfolk

2:45 p.m. — AC Slater

3:45 p.m. — Sylvan Esso

4:45 p.m. — J.I.D

5:45 p.m. — Yung Gravy

6:50 p.m. — Nora En Pure

7:30 p.m. — Tomorrow x Together

Sunday

11:05 a.m. — Ian Asher

11:50 a.m. — Dillon Nathaniel

12:50 p.m. — The Happy Fits

1:40 p.m. — Neil Frances

3:50 p.m. — Wax Motif

6:05 p.m. — Afrojack

7:15 p.m. — Alan Walker

8 p.m. — Rina Sawayama

