Lil Durk’s Chicago performance cut short as false report of a shooter spurs momentary chaos

Lil Durk wears a plain, white shirt and blue jeans as he performs onstage
Lil Durk’s Chicago show was cut short after police responded to a false report of an active shooter. He’s seen above performing at Lollapalooza in 2022.
(Rob Grabowski / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Lil Durk’s performance at Chicago’s United Center was cut short Saturday after Chicago police received a false report of an active shooter.

Durk was playing in his hometown as part of the WGCI Summer Jam concert over the weekend when he momentarily left the stage, as the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police told the outlet his security had spotted two people with weapons somewhere in the venue. Not long after, attendees began rushing toward the exits, per social media videos.

Chicago police said in a statement to The Times that officers were dispatched but determined that it was a “non bona fide incident.”

Officials did not provide any additional information.

One attendee told the Sun-Times the rush from the concert venue was a “stampede.” The outlet reported that a 20-year-old woman was stabbed in the forehead amid the chaos, and a 35-year-old woman, along with her nephews, 10 and 11, were injured.

Social media video also appeared to capture concertgoers grabbing merchandise as they exited the venue.

After the show, Durk posted a message to his fans in a since-expired Instagram story.

“Don’t believe the hype we bigger then big thank you Chicago. Who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can report y’all crazy a—,” the “All My Life” rapper wrote.

Representatives for Durk did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

“We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam show,” the United Center said in a statement. “It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority. We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely.”

Earlier this year, Durk canceled 24 of his tour dates due to ongoing health issues.

“Since I’m still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance,” he wrote in a statement shared by DJ Akademiks. “While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.”

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

