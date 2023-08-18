Tyler, the Creator, Kendrick Lamar and SZA to headline 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

The top of 2023’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will be a local affair, featuring four of the biggest artists L.A. has to offer.

Hip-hop stars Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, collectively known as “The Hillbillies,” will headline this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw alongside R&B chart-topper SZA and festival organizer Tyler, the Creator. The festival will return to Dodger Stadium on Nov. 11-12, its first staging since 2019.

Frequent Tyler collaborator Kali Uchis makes her return to the bill, while Mexican regional stars Fuerza Regida and Bronx, N.Y., sensation Ice Spice will make their first Flog Gnaw appearances in prime-time slots.

Odd Future members Syd, Domo Genesis, Left Brain, Mike G and Earl Sweatshirt also are slated to perform.

Rex Orange County, who last played Flog Gnaw in 2018, will perform as well, marking his first appearance in the U.S. since sexual assault allegations against the singer were dropped in December 2022. Also on the lineup are Clipse, Lil Yachty, Kevin Abstract, PinkPantheress, Teezo Touchdown and Turnstile.

A team of six painters unveiled the lineup in real time, adding the artist names to a mural on the side of the Fairfax GOLF store. More than 15,000 people tuned into the livestream announcement on Twitch.

After a hiatus brought about because of the COVID pandemic, Tyler first teased the return of Flog Gnaw in June, with a cameo in Baby Keem and Lamar’s music video for “The Hillbillies.” This will be the festival’s third year at Dodger Stadium, following a stint at Exposition Park.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2019 was a sold-out event that featured performances by the since-disbanded Brockhampton as well as H.E.R., 21 Savage and Drake.

The “God’s Plan” rapper turned out to be Flog Gnaw’s mystery headliner, to the dismay of many fans who were hoping for Frank Ocean, who had not performed a live concert since 2017. After facing a wave of boos, Drake cut his set short.

In a statement following Drake’s performance, Tyler, the Creator addressed the controversy.

“Yall represented me and Flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash,” he wrote, before comparing the incident to “cancel culture in real life.”

Tickets for the 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw are already sold out.

Times staffer Alex Del Rosario contributed to this report.