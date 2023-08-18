Honorary Beatle Dolly Parton drops ‘Let It Be’ cover with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr

On Friday, Dolly Parton released her cover of “Let It Be,” featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Dolly Parton got a little help (!) for her newly released cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be.”

The country music icon teamed with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, among other artists, for her take on the rock classic that dropped Friday. She celebrated the release on social media.

“Does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song?,” Parton, 77, said on Twitter (now X). Well, for her, it does.

The singer’s tweet also revealed that Starr played the drums, English rocker Peter Frampton was on guitar and Mick Fleetwood played percussion. “I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?” she added.

Parton’s version isn’t too different from the original “Let It Be.” Singing the recognizable lyrics of hope, Parton harmonizes with McCartney. As the song progresses, more instruments — drums, a tambourine, an organ — and voices join the mix.

Three minutes in, “Let It Be” is punchy, and the other artists add personal flair — from guitar riffs to echoing the three words that the Beatles comprised of McCartney, Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison — brought to the top of music charts in the early 1970s.

One of the Beatles’ essential songs, “Let It Be” was the title track to the group’s 1970 album. McCartney co-wrote the beloved hit with Lennon, who was killed in 1980.

Long after its release, “Let It Be” lived on as other artists added personal touches. Musicians who have performed the Beatles hit include Joan Baez, Ray Charles, John Denver and Aretha Franklin.

Parton’s cover is one of the 30 tracks on her upcoming album, “Rockstar.” Musicians bringing their talents to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s release include Debbie Harry, Elton John, Steven Tyler, Kid Rock, Joan Jett and Lizzo.

“Rockstar” will be released on Nov. 17.