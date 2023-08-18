An old Pink song took a jab at Britney Spears. Now the ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ singer has changed it up.

In concert this week, Pink, left, changed the lyrics of an old song to be kinder to Britney Spears.

Pink voiced support for Britney Spears the same day Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce.

At a concert Wednesday in Detroit, the “Just Give Me a Reason” and “Raise Your Glass” singer altered the lyrics to “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” which namedrops Spears. In the original, Pink laments needing to change herself to make it into the music industry.

“L.A. told me, ‘You’ll be a pop star / All you have to change is everything you are,’” she sings. “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears.”

Her rendition this week took a seemingly more sympathetic approach as Pink — real name Alecia Beth Moore — sang, “tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears,” according to a video shared on social media. Fans in attendance cheered when Pink performed the changed lyric.

Asghari filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, 14 months after he and Spears married. Court documents reviewed by The Times revealed that the pair have been separated since July 28. Asghari shared a statement on his Instagram on Thursday, shortly after news of the separation spread.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

He asked his followers for privacy as he and Spears work through the divorce.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, tied the knot in June 2022 after more than five years of dating. Their Thousand Oaks wedding touted a star-studded guest list that included Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

The former couple married more than six months after an L.A. judge ruled in November to terminate the singer’s controversial conservatorship.

Among modern music’s pop divas, Pink and Spears go way back. Remember that gladiator-style Pepsi commercial that also starred Beyoncé? In a February interview with People, Pink cleared up any rumors of animosity.

“People think I was picking on Britney on [my 2001 single] ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me,’ but I’ve always felt like a big sister to her,” she said. “I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world.”

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.