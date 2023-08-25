Nicki Minaj’s ‘Call of Duty’ bundle inspires memes

Nicki Minaj partnered with “Call of Duty” to bring her likeness to the popular video game franchise.

Nicki Minaj teaming up with “Call of Duty”? Who had that on their 2023 bingo card?

After months of speculation, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper finally arrived to the popular video game franchise, in what she said is a historic move. She confirmed the partnership to her fans Thursday on Twitter (now X).

“Dear Barbz, Today we make history,” she tweeted. “History books will say that the HARAJUKU #BARBIE was the first female celebrity made into a character on @CallofDuty. I am so honored. So HAPPY.”

“Call of Duty” revealed a trailer of the Minaj-inspired look and gear in a video Thursday. Spoiler alert: It’s all very pink.

“The Barbz have entered the battlefield,” the game captioned the video. The clip shows a game version of the Grammy-nominated rapper with bright pink hair in a pink chrome bodysuit, kicking an opponent in the face.

The video also shows the new Minaj-inspired skin running with a hot pink gun and driving a decked-out war vehicle that’s — you guessed it — pink. Minaj’s “Call of Duty” bundle also includes an artistic loading screen.

“It was such a pleasure working with the #COD team,” Minaj added. “Let’s show TF OUT!!! Love, HB.”

Since Activision announced the “Call of Duty” partnership, Barbz have been gearing up to support the music star — whether they have previous gaming experience or not. Twitter user @KayBay2324 shared a video of themselves controlling Minaj in the game.

“Send HELP I have no [idea] what I’m doing,” they captioned a video of their Minaj avatar aimlessly flying around in a parachute, instead of fighting other players. “Only got this to play her ... give me 1 week.”

Twitter user @p4pisuav3 shared a video of internet star Dremon Cooper doing back flips and cocking a gun in hot pink boots and a shiny outfit. “Me f— everybody up in Call of Duty w my nicki minaj skin 💅.”

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 24, 2023

“Welp guess I’ll just be pressing buttons cause idk how to play but I do know I wanna play as Nicki,” tweeted @thatsso_chloe.

When reports of Minaj’s collaboration with “Call of Duty” spread in July, TikTok user @_princessasiaa reacted to the news by channeling “White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge.

“Me joining a call of duty server with my Nicki Minaj skin,” she captioned a clip of Coolidge’s “White Lotus” character crying and helplessly firing a gun during the Season 2 finale.

The Minaj bundle is available in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Call of Duty: Warzone.” Other rappers getting “Call of Duty” bundles this summer were Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage as part of the game’s celebration of 50 years of hip-hop.

Minaj joins a handful of other musicians who took their likeness to games. Ariana Grande, Anderson. Paak, Bruno Mars and Travis Scott have each dropped their respective bundles on “Fortnite.” On Friday, K-pop supergroup Blackpink launched its immersive concert experience on “Roblox.”