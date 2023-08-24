The 2023 VMAs: From nominees to performers, here’s what to know

Taylor Swift won the video of the year trophy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner. In the words of this year’s top nominee, VMAs veteran Taylor Swift, “Are you ready for it?”

On Sept. 12, silver statues of MTV moon people will be ripe for the picking by a handful of today’s top musicians. The annual ceremony will return to New Jersey for the second year in a row for what’s sure to be a night of bold performances, moving acceptance speeches and vital viral moments.

“Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music talent at Paramount, said in a statement.

In the weeks leading up to this year’s awards show, MTV has unveiled honorees and artists who are set to take the stage. Here’s everything we know so far.

Where is the show and how can I watch?

Bad Bunny made VMAs history last year as the first non-English language performer to win artist of the year. (Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)

The MTV Video Music Awards return Sept. 12 to the Prudential Center for the second consecutive year. This year’s show marks the VMAs’ third time at the Newark, N.J., venue.

The VMAs will be broadcast live on MTV starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. Viewers can also stream the show on Paramount+.

Who’s hosting?

MTV has not yet revealed who will emcee the 2023 VMAs. Last year, the network shook things up by announcing a trio of hosts — LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. Previous hosts have included Katy Perry, Jack Black, Doja Cat and the show’s inaugural presenters, Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd.

Who’s nominated?

SZA received six nominations for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (Annie Noelker / For The Times)

This year, women dominated the top VMA categories — video of the year and artist of the year. Swift and SZA, who are both up for the night’s top prize, earned eight and six nominations, respectively.

With five nominations apiece, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith follow.

Additional nominees include Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G and Blackpink.

Who’s performing?

Karol G is set to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (Rob Grabowski / Invision / Associated Press)

MTV announced its first block of performers Tuesday. Nominees Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids are among the artists who will bring their music to the Prudential Center.

More artists will be announced closer to the show.

How can I vote?

Fans can vote for their favorite artists up to 10 times a day on MTV’s VMA website.