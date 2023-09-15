Olivia Rodrigo just added 18 shows to her Guts world tour. Not a bad idea, right?

Olivia Rodrigo added more dates for her Guts world tour “due to incredible fan demand.”

How does Olivia Rodrigo make her Los Angeles fans happier? By adding more shows to her Guts world tour, of course.

Live Nation and the “drivers license” musician announced Friday that a whopping 18 shows have been added to the tour lineup, including two additional shows at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. That now makes for a total of four Los Angeles shows.

In a release shared with The Times on Friday morning, Live Nation said new dates were added “due to incredible fan demand.” Rodrigo also shared the news on Instagram.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf will each join Rodrigo for various stops along the Guts tour, as previously announced.

Cities set to get more Rodrigo love include Seattle, San Francisco, London, New York City and Chicago.

Fans can register on Ticketmaster before tickets go on sale Sunday at 7 a.m. Pacific. Prospective attendees will be selected at random to receive a code for ticket sales Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

VIP packages — which include a general admission ticket to the pit, an exclusive VIP gift item and bar access — are also available. Live Nation also said that Rodrigo will sell a limited number of $20 “Silver Star Tickets” at a later date.

“Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows. Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase,” Live Nation said. “These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.”

Silver Star Tickets will include “limited view seats, lower and upper-level seating, as well as the floor.”