Surprise! Selena Gomez performs ‘Let Somebody Go’ with Coldplay at the Rose Bowl

Coldplay fans got to see a stage full of stars at the band’s performance at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

“Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez joined the Grammy-winning British group onstage to assist in singing “Let Somebody Go,” a 2021 song that also featured Gomez’s vocals.

Video shared on Gomez’s Instagram Stories showed the “Single Soon” singer surprising the audience — along with two young crowd members who had joined Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin onstage to sing the 2021 track — with her entrance. The two audience members onstage became visibly excited at Gomez’s entrance and greeted her with hugs and awe.

As Martin and Gomez sang their tune, H.E.R. — the multiple Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist — joined the vocalists onstage to sing along and to bust out a soaring guitar solo.

“Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night,” Gomez wrote in an Instagram Story after the performance.

In September, the “Lose You to Love Me” artist talked about the responsibility she feels she has because of her massive Instagram following, and her overall sentiments on social media.

“I’ve never really cared about that stuff,” Gomez — who has 430 million Instagram followers — told the Hollywood Reporter. “I suppose I’m grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I’m able to do, but numbers are just numbers.”

She later added: “It can be a little heavy. I feel for people, and I think that’s what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest. I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo — it’s not just about me, and I’m fully aware of that. I will just always cherish it. It’s a big responsibility, though. It’s a little scary.”

Earlier this year, Gomez took a break from social media after fans alleged she was feuding with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

“I love who I am, and yeah, I’m going to be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly,” she said of the situation. “And I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later.”

Gomez released her return track, “Single Soon,” in August as a treat for her fans while she finishes up recording her third solo album.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote on Instagram. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”