Shygirl cancels joint North American joint tour with Tinashe due to respiratory condition

Shygirl, a.k.a. Blane Muse, left, on Friday announced the cancellation of her joint tour with Tinashe.

Bad news for all the Nymphs and BB/ANG3Ls out there: Shygirl has canceled her upcoming joint-headlining North American tour with R&B artist Tinashe, citing an “ongoing respiratory condition.”

“I’ve been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel my appearances on the upcoming U.S. tour on the advice of my doctor that I can no longer delay surgery,” the U.K. musician posted in a statement on social media Friday afternoon.

The tour was set to begin next Saturday in Chicago and continue a 13-date run throughout the United States and Canada, including a performance in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

Shygirl wrote that she was “heartbroken” to share the news and had been excited to tour with Tinashe and their opener, Jersey club DJ Uniiqu3.

“My thoughts also go to Tinashe and Uniiqu3 as we were all so looking forward to this tour together,” Shygirl said.

Tinashe, who recently put out an open call for dancer auditions for the tour, said in her own post that she felt “beyond devastated” about the canceled shows, but added: “THE SHOW MUST GO ON!”

“I’ve been working tirelessly with my team to put together my own tour which will be announced in the coming weeks,” the Los Angeles-based performer said on social media. “This new show is absolutely incredible and I can’t wait to show you what we have been working so hard on.”

No information was provided regarding refunds. As of Friday, Shygirl was still set to embark on a European leg of her solo Nymph World Tour beginning in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Nov. 29.