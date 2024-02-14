Endless love! Lionel Richie, Diana Ross reteam for L.A.’s inaugural Fool in Love fest

Singers Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, who teamed up to sing their hit “Endless Love” at a 1987 concert, are teaming up again for August’s Fool in Love Festival.

And just like that, it’s the 1980s again! Lionel Richie and Diana Ross will co-headline the inaugural Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park in August.

The legendary hitmakers will join forces with Santana, Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, the Isley Brothers. Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson, George Clinton, Kool & the Gang — and more — on Aug. 31. It’ll be a summer of love indeed.

Taking place on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the festival promises to bring legendary performances from pop, soul and R&B greats, according to festival producers Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment.

The festival, which was aptly announced on Valentine’s Day, didn’t tout much else beyond the lineup and the layaway plan with a $19.99 down payment. Organizers prompted fans to sign up for the event on the festival’s website to receive an access code for the presale that begins Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific. Public on-sale begins at 2 p.m. Friday “if any tickets remain,” the press statement said.

Representatives for the event did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for additional comment.

“YES, IT’S REAL,” Richie and organizers wrote, touting the festival’s seemingly unbelievable lineup poster on social media.

“So excited to join this incredible line up of @foolinlovefest !!!” wrote Knight, the Empress of Soul.

Hollywood Park spans nearly 300 acres and bills itself as “the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States.” The space has hosted global music festivals and other high-profile events, centered around the 3.1-million-square-foot SoFi Stadium, home of the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers and host of the 2022 Super Bowl.