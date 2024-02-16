Advertisement
Music

Frankie Beverly announces retirement and farewell tour with stop at Kia Forum

Frankie Beverly holds a microphone while wearing a white cap and shirt
R&B legend Frankie Beverly is retiring from his post as the lead singer of Maze after a farewell tour kicking off in March.
(Frank Mullen / WireImage)
By Malia Mendez
Share

Frankie Beverly, lead vocalist for the soul band Maze, has announced his retirement and a final tour to commemorate his 50-year music career.

The I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour will kick off March 22 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, followed by five additional stops — including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 12.

Former Lakers star Magic Johnson will set foot in the Forum on Sunday for the first time since the arena reopened in January.

Music

Magic Johnson returns to the Forum -- as a music fan

Former Lakers star Magic Johnson will set foot in the Forum in Inglewood on Sunday for the first time since it reopened in January, this time as a fan on hand to catch Frankie Beverly and Maze’s performance, rather than as a member of the team he helped win five NBA championships in the 1980s during the “showtime” years.

Sept. 19, 2014

“I want to share with my lifelong fans and associates that I’ll be going out on the road one last time, then retire,” Beverly said in a statement to Billboard magazine. “It’s been a ride through the decades. Let the music of my legacy continue.”

Advertisement

Beverly also said he would “hand the microphone” off to Tony Lindsay, the former lead singer of Santana. When Beverly leaves, the band’s name will change from Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly to Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly.

Beverly’s farewell tour is produced by the Black Promoters Collective.

“His music has contributed to the soundtrack of our lives by enriching our experiences with his soulful melodies,” the coalition’s Chief Executive Gary Guidry told Billboard. “We are honored to join forces with him on his farewell tour.”

Tickets for the opening show in Atlanta went on sale Friday at 7 a.m. Pacific. Sale dates for the other tour dates have yet to be announced.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was an intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk and recently graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement