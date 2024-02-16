Frankie Beverly announces retirement and farewell tour with stop at Kia Forum

R&B legend Frankie Beverly is retiring from his post as the lead singer of Maze after a farewell tour kicking off in March.

The I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour will kick off March 22 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, followed by five additional stops — including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 12.

Music Magic Johnson returns to the Forum -- as a music fan Former Lakers star Magic Johnson will set foot in the Forum in Inglewood on Sunday for the first time since it reopened in January, this time as a fan on hand to catch Frankie Beverly and Maze’s performance, rather than as a member of the team he helped win five NBA championships in the 1980s during the “showtime” years.

“I want to share with my lifelong fans and associates that I’ll be going out on the road one last time, then retire,” Beverly said in a statement to Billboard magazine . “It’s been a ride through the decades. Let the music of my legacy continue.”

Beverly also said he would “hand the microphone” off to Tony Lindsay, the former lead singer of Santana. When Beverly leaves, the band’s name will change from Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly to Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly.

Beverly’s farewell tour is produced by the Black Promoters Collective.

“His music has contributed to the soundtrack of our lives by enriching our experiences with his soulful melodies,” the coalition’s Chief Executive Gary Guidry told Billboard. “We are honored to join forces with him on his farewell tour.”

Tickets for the opening show in Atlanta went on sale Friday at 7 a.m. Pacific. Sale dates for the other tour dates have yet to be announced.