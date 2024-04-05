Bruno Mars to open Inglewood’s Intuit Dome in August

Bruno Mars will serve as the opening act at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.

The pop-soul hitmaker announced Friday that he’ll play two shows at the Clippers’ new home on Aug. 15 and 16, his first gigs in the Los Angeles area since 2018.

Mars has spent much of his time since then performing in Las Vegas both on his own and with Silk Sonic, his throwback-R&B duo with Anderson .Paak. Their album “An Evening With Silk Sonic” came out in 2021 and won Grammy Awards for record of the year and song of the year with “Leave the Door Open”; Mars’ most recent solo LP, “24K Magic,” was released in 2016 and was named album of the year at the Grammys.

The Intuit Dome, which will seat approximately 18,000, will join a crowded Los Angeles concert market that already features the similarly sized Crypto.com Arena, Kia Forum and Hollywood Bowl.

Advertisement

Tickets for Mars’ Intuit Dome shows are set to go on sale April 11. Other acts scheduled to perform at the new arena in the coming months include Usher (on Sept. 21-22 and 24-25), Weezer (Oct. 11) and Billy Joel (Oct. 12).