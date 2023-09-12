Aerosmith postpones a month of shows because of Steven Tyler’s latest ailment

Steven Tyler damaged his vocal cords just as Aerosmith launched its Peace Out farewell tour, resulting in the band rescheduling six shows for 2024.

Steven Tyler will miss another thing.

The Aerosmith frontman said Monday that he recently injured his vocal cords, forcing the iconic rock band to reschedule six shows over the next month.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler said in a statement on the band’s website.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve,” the 75-year-old added.

The postponements affect Peace Out tour concerts scheduled between Sept. 12 and Sept. 27. The Sept. 12 show was set for Toronto but has now been moved to next year. Subsequent concerts in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Raleigh, N.C., and Washington, D.C., have also been pushed to the new year, extending the Peace Out tour by a month.

The band statement said that previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

The “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” and “Dream On” hitmakers kicked off their farewell tour Sept. 2 with a three-hour set in Philadelphia. They played only two other shows, including the Saturday show Tyler mentioned. That show took place at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island and was filled with surprises: The band performed the Joe Perry-sung tune “Bright Light Fright” for the first time since 1994 and they debuted the Rufus Thomas cover “Walking The Dog” from the band’s 1973 self-titled album. They also sang “Happy Birthday” to guitarist Perry, who turned 73 on Sunday, and brought out a cake to mark the occasion.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning act is touring North America with the Black Crowes and was originally due to end the 40-date trek on Jan. 26 in Montreal. But postponements have extended the tour and it will now wrap with a Feb. 29 show in Cleveland.

Other stops that so far have not been affected by Tyler’s illness include a show in the “Walk This Way” singers’ hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve. The rockers are still set to play three shows in California in December, beginning with a Dec. 1 show in San Francisco, a Dec. 4 show in San Jose and a Dec. 7 show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Last December, Aerosmith abruptly cut short its “Deuces Are Wild” residency in Las Vegas” after Tyler’s undisclosed illness resulted in repeated cancellations.

Meanwhile, Tyler remains embroiled in a legal dispute with a woman who alleged that he sexually assaulted her as a teen in the 1970s. He has denied the claims and filed a motion last May to have a portion of it dismissed.

The rescheduled Peace Out shows are listed below:

Jan. 29, 2024 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 14 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Feb. 17 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Feb. 21 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 26 – Raleigh, N.C. – PNC Arena

Feb. 29 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse