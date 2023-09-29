Advertisement
Music

Steven Tyler’s vocal injury ‘more serious than initially thought,’ rest of Aerosmith tour postponed

Steve Tyler with hair down smiles in rock-star attire and performs on stage while holding a mic stand in his left hand
Steven Tyler last performed with Aerosmith on Sept. 9 in Belmont Park, New York, where he injured his vocal cords.
(Winslow Townson / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has fractured his larynx, forcing the band to postpone its remaining tour dates until next year.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” Aerosmith said in a statement posted to its Facebook account on Friday morning. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.”

Tyler, 75, had previously announced that he had injured his vocal cords during his last show with the band on Sept. 9 in Belmont, N.Y., preventing him from performing for the next 30 days. At the time, Aerosmith postponed six tour dates.

Steven Tyler points toward the audience performs with Aerosmith onstage

Music

Aerosmith postpones a month of shows because of Steven Tyler’s latest ailment

Steven Tyler damaged his vocal cords just as Aerosmith launched its Peace Out farewell tour, resulting in the band rescheduling six shows for 2024.

Sept. 12, 2023

However, with Friday’s health development, the band said in its statement it would postpone “all the currently scheduled Peace Out shows” until “sometime in 2024.” Aerosmith assured fans that Tyler is “receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

Advertisement

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler said in the Facebook statement, referring to the Atlanta rock band that had been touring with Aerosmith. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement