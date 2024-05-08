50 Cent files defamation lawsuit against ex Daphne Joy after rape allegation

50 Cent is suing his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, alleging that she defamed him when she accused him of rape in a March Instagram post.

Curtis Jackson, the rapper best known as 50 Cent, has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy Narvaez, who accused him of rape last month.

The model, who has been embroiled in a custody battle with Jackson, made the allegation after the rapper trolled her over being labeled a sex worker in producer Lil Rod’s sex abuse lawsuit against Bad Boy Entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The G-unit emcee promptly denied the accusation and made good on his promise to take legal action, filing his lawsuit Monday in the District Court of Harris County, Texas, where he has lived since 2021. According to the complaint, Jackson said that upon learning that Narvaez was labeled a “long-time ‘sex worker’” in Lil Rod’s second amended complaint, he decided that it isn’t in his 11-year-old son’s best interest for Narvaez to have sole custody of him. He said he took immediate legal action to protect the boy’s interests — a move that was widely reported at the time.

Advertisement

In response, he alleged that Narvaez— who previously accused Jackson of abuse — accused him of rape, “wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos” and only seeing his son 10 times in two years. The OnlyFans model made the allegations in a March 28 Instagram post and Instagram story shared with her nearly 2 million followers.

In court documents obtained Wednesday by The Times, Jackson contended that the OnlyFans model and internet personality “retaliated” to help her gain sole custody and made her “multiple defamatory statements” on Instagram to “falsely and publicly accuse Jackson of rape and physical abuse during their prior relationship.” Jackson’s attorneys described it as “a purposeful attempt to … destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son.”

The “In da Club” rapper said that Narvaez’s “false accusations” subjected him to “extensive public ridicule, hatred and contempt, with members of the public calling for Jackson to be ‘cancel[ed]’ or ‘throw[n] ... in the trash,’ and going so far as to praise prior attempts on his life.”

His attorneys asserted in the complaint that “the Defamatory Post is unequivocally false. Jackson did not rape or physically abuse Narvaez.”

Jackson and his attorneys also said they gave Narvaez “multiple opportunities” to either correct or retract her statements, and the filing includes an April 2 letter from Jackson’s team demanding a retraction. His attorneys claimed that Narvaez’s lawyers responded by insisting that he give her millions of dollars and drop his custody lawsuit in return for her taking down the post, demands that the lawsuit dubs “clearly extortive in nature.”

According to the complaint, the rapper brought the lawsuit to “vindicate his rights and protect his reputation from Narvaez’s calculated attack” and to make her take the post down from Instagram and other public platforms. He is seeking damages of more than $1 million, a court order to remove the post and for his ex to refrain from making other defamatory comments.

The swimwear founder and the “P.I.M.P.” hitmaker dated in 2011 and split in 2013 shortly after their son’s birth in 2012. In a domestic violence case from 2013, prosecutors said Joy and Jackson were in a relationship for three years.

Advertisement

A representative for Narvaez did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.