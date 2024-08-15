Morgan Wallen’s court date over chair-throwing incident delayed to December

Morgan Wallen’s day in court has been pushed back again. The country superstar was scheduled to appear in court in Nashville on Thursday but his felony case, stemming from a rooftop chair-throwing incident in April, has been rescheduled for Dec. 12, according to court records.

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer was arrested in April on suspicion of throwing a chair from the top of a six-story Nashville bar and is still facing three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The incident took place at Chief’s, which is co-owned by fellow recording artist and “Man Made a Bar” collaborator Eric Church.

Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it from the roof and laugh about it, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Associated Press. The chair Wallen allegedly threw landed about three feet away from two Metro Nashville Police officers, who talked to witnesses and reviewed security video of the incident.

In May, the 31-year-old singer waived his right to appear in court during a settlement hearing, but no settlement was announced nor did Wallen appear in court. His attorney said he would appear at the next date, which would have been Thursday, Billboard reported.

“This is obviously [a] very complicated case and it’s not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses,” Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson told the media after a preliminary hearing May 3. “The state will subpoena witnesses and we’ll work on the case on our end… several things can happen in the case. We might have a hearing, we might settle the case or the case might continue. Those are the options.”

Robinson and a spokesperson for the singer did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Under the Tennessee penal code, Wallen’s three Class E felony charges carry a prison sentence of one to six years per count, probation and a fine.

The embattled superstar has not yet entered a plea to the charges; however, a few weeks after the arrest, he tweeted that he’s “not proud” of his behavior.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” Wallen wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 19. “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe.”

Days after his arrest, Wallen resumed his One Night at a Time stadium tour — based on his album “One Thing at a Time,” the most-consumed album in the United States last year — and said the incident will not affect upcoming concerts. He heads to Sweden later this month to kick off the European leg of the tour, which hit a few speed bumps over the summer because of an illness.