L.A. radio host sues 50 Cent, alleging rapper threw microphone at her face

A Los Angeles radio host wants 50 Cent to face the music, alleging in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the “Candy Shop” rapper chucked a microphone at her head during a concert in August.

Bryhana Monegain, a midday host for hip-hop station Power 106 FM, filed her lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. At the center of the complaint, reviewed by The Times, is an Aug. 30, 2023, stop on 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour at downtown L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

Monegain alleges that 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) threw his microphone “towards a crowded area” after realizing that it was not working during his performance. This caused “the microphone to strike Plaintiff’s face and left wrist,” resulting in “severe and permanent” injuries, the complaint said. After the incident, the lawsuit added, Monegain immediately received care at the Los Angeles General Medical Center emergency department for injuries including a concussion, “laceration over her forehead” and pain in her left wrist.

Monegain, who also complained of “dizziness, headaches, light and sound sensitivity, and nausea,” alleges that she still suffers from her injuries and “emotional distress.”

Representatives for 50 Cent did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Friday. Representatives for co-defendants Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) — which owns Crypto.com Arena — and Jackson’s G-Unit also did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

Video of 50 Cent throwing his microphone off the stage during his Los Angeles show circulated on social media in August. The footage showed the “P.I.M.P.” rapper, 48, swapping and throwing his microphones twice — gently tossing the first one away, then hurling the other into the crowd.

Several outlets including TMZ and PageSix published photos of a bandaged Monegain and her injuries, showing a bloody wound on the radio personality’s forehead. TMZ reported that the rapper was not targeting Monegain but also that she was not supposed to be in the restricted area where he threw his mic. She reportedly told police that the rapper looked directly at her before throwing the device, according to TMZ.

In an August statement shared with PageSix, the rapper’s attorney Scott Leemon denied the assault allegation: “Let’s be very clear ... my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.”

He added: “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing Monegain, condemned the August incident and referenced 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” to express confidence in their case.

“No matter who the assailant is, this alleged act of negligence and violence is unacceptable, and we will hold 50 Cent and his co-defendants accountable for their alleged actions,” the statement said. “Mr. Jackson has himself previously said that ‘If the talk ain’t [a]bout money, homie, I ain’t concerned,’ so we are confident our client will be fairly and justly compensated for the injuries she suffered.”

Monegain, who demanded a trial by jury, is seeking an undisclosed amount for damages including medical expenses, legal fees and past and future wage loss.

50 Cent is set to bring his Final Lap tour — the 20th-anniversary celebration of his Grammy-winning album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — to more stages later this year. On March 1, he will perform at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas. Days later, he will take his hits to the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.