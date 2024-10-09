Justin Timberlake postpones world tour stop an hour before showtime due to injury

Justin Timberlake canceled a Tuesday night show in Newark, N.J., about an hour before it was set to begin.

Justin Timberlake abruptly postponed his Tuesday night tour stop in Newark, N.J., because of an injury that he said “is preventing [him] from performing.”

Posting an apology about an hour before the show was set to begin, the “Selfish” and “Cry Me a River” crooner said he was disappointed not to see his fans but was working to reschedule the show as soon as possible.

“I promise to make it up to you and give the show y’all deserve,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.”

Advertisement

Timberlake, 43, did not disclose details about the injury and representatives for the former ‘NSYNC frontman did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Disappointed fans took to the post’s comments section to share their frustration, lamenting the late notice and alleging that Ticketmaster had yet to share any communication about the postponement. One fan cheekily wrote “this is gonna ruin the tour,” a callback to Timberlake’s alleged remarks to law enforcement when he was arrested in June.

Advertisement

The singer’s message was posted at 5:45 p.m. local time, not long before the 7 p.m. show was set to begin and shortly before venue doors opened. He is next scheduled to perform Friday in Philadelphia but it is unclear whether his injury will also scuttle that show.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner, who released his sixth studio album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” in March, set out on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April to promote the album. He played the Kia Forum in Inglewood in May.

The tour trudged along even through Timberlake’s June DWI arrest in the Hamptons after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign or stay in his lane as he left a late dinner there. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” hitmaker, who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of impaired driving, had his driving privileges suspended and was sentenced in September to 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choosing, a $500 fine with $260 surcharge, and the requirement that he make a public safety announcement about the dangers of impaired driving.

Advertisement

Days after sentencing, the singer announced the addition of several shows on his 2025 tour, adding three January stops in California in Sacramento, Anaheim and Palm Springs. The singer will wrap the tour in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 20.

Concert promoter Live Nation said new shows were added “due to incredible fan demand” and that the tour has sold more than 1 million tickets around the globe.