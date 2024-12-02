AC/DC’s Power Up tour, its first U.S. run in nine years, will stop at the Rose Bowl

AC/DC’s Power Up tour comes to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on April 18.

AC/DC has decreed it: Let there be rock.

The legendary Australian band will launch its first U.S. tour since 2015 in the spring. The Power Up tour is slated for a 13-stop stadium run across North America, kicking off April 10 in Minneapolis and closing May 28 in Cleveland, the band announced Monday.

Along the way, the group will play the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on April 18. The 102-year-old venue is set to undergo additional renovations ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games, during which the historic UCLA football stadium will host soccer matches.

Earlier this year, AC/DC completed the European leg of its tour, which shares its name with the band’s 2020 album, “Power Up.” Framed as a tribute to the Grammy-winning troupe’s founding guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017 , the LP became AC/DC’s third No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 and closed out the year on Rolling Stone’s list of Top 50 Albums of 2020.

“Power Up” also garnered Grammy nominations in 2022 for rock album, rock performance and music video for “Shot in the Dark.”

Taking the stage in the spring will be lead vocalist Brian Johnson — who exited the band’s last U.S. tour early due to hearing loss — founding member and lead guitarist Angus Young, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (who replaced his uncle Malcolm in 2014), drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney.

The current lineup of the band — save for Chaney, who replaced AC/DC’s now-retired bassist Cliff Williams — last played in the U.S. at the 2023 Power Trip festival in Indio, where the quintet performed classics from 1980’s “Back in Black” to 1990’s “Thunderstruck.”

AC/DC performed its first show on Dec. 31, 1973, at the Chequers Nightclub in Sydney and has since sold more than 200 million albums worldwide. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Tickets for the U.S. leg of the Power Up tour go on sale Dec. 6 at noon on AC/DC’s website.