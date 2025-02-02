What went down when this year’s best new artist nominees took the Grammys stage

Benson Boone at the 67th Grammys Awards on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

It all started with a joke about Timothée Chalamet’s wispy mustache.

As comedian and host of the 67th Grammy Awards Trevor Noah patrols the crowd, he arrives at the table where Benson Boone is seated. He makes a jab about how Boone sported the facial hair first and announces the performance. The lights shine down on Boone and he puts on a somewhat believable look of shock. Within a matter of seconds, he pulls a microphone out of his jacket pocket.

But the generated shock factor is nowhere near over. Supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Nikki Glaser rip off Boone’s suit — he’s wearing a skin-tight, sequined unitard underneath — and sings “Beautiful Things.” He does his signature backflip and puts on a lively performance of the radio hit. He proves that Freddy Mercury isn’t the only one who can rock tight powder-blue body suits — while literally flipping off a piano. The crowd swoons and giggles.

Doechii at the 67th Grammys Awards on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Just when the performance seems to conclude, Doechii, in a gray suit and tie, answers to a series of low-pitched whistle tones. She takes the stage on a raised industrial platform. With a swarm of dancers all wearing the same gray uniform, they contort their bodies around her, creating a collective spectacle.

As she raps “Catfish” and “Denial Is a River,” tracks off her newly Grammy-winning mixtape, “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” she strips down to white underwear and a bra. The entire arena is on the edge of their seats, hanging on to every bar she spits. When her portion of the stage goes dark, the camera pans to SZA’s face as she cheers at the top of her lungs and Billie Eilish inaudibly yelling “Oh, my god.”

Doechii’s industrial set transitions into a red-hued performance for newcomer Teddy Swims. In a full-length trench coat, he belts a violin-powered version of “Lose Control,” which is a single off “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1).” Through his diamond-encrusted teeth, the 31-year-old musician focuses his performance on his vocal ability.

Advertisement

Teddy Swims performs at the 67th Grammys Awards at the Crypto.com Arena. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Swims’ toned-down heartbreak anthem becomes Shaboozey’s “Good News.” In a western-style suit and a bolo tie, the recently converted country artist commands the stage with an army of cowgirls in leather studded corsets. As he transitions to “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” his performance ends with everyone raising their hats to the five-time Grammy-nominated singer.

And just when the lights dim, the moving stage reveals Raye, with an entire orchestra and backing choir behind her. Sporting a floor-length sequined black dress, she begins to sing “Oscar Winning Tears.” Hitting each of the high notes with ease, the British singer-songwriter leans back as she puts all her energy into her vocals. With the microphone cord thrown over her shoulder, she stands like a seasoned pro.

Advertisement

This five-performance power punch ends as every performance should — with Charli XCX, who’s straight-faced and hidden behind straight-edged sunglasses, giving a nod of approval.

— Jessica Gelt contributed to this report.