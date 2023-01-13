Advertisement
Kanye West reportedly marries Bianca Censori just two months after finalizing divorce

A man smiles broadly while sitting and watching a basketball game
Rapper Kanye West has reportedly married Australian architect Bianca Censori.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Kanye West has reportedly found himself a new bride, less than two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The “Bound 2” rapper, who has laid low in recent weeks after several antisemitic controversies, allegedly tied the knot with Australian architect Bianca Censori, TMZ reported Friday.

The couple recently had a wedding ceremony, but haven’t filed the marriage certificate yet to make it legal, a source told the outlet.

According to her LinkedIn page, Censori currently serves as head of architecture for the rapper’s Yeezy clothing brand. She joined the company in November 2020.

West and Censori have been spotted around Los Angeles, but the rapper hinted at his romance with the architect back in December.

Amid backlash for his antisemitic behavior, West (who legally changed his name to Ye) quietly released a song that sampled Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free.” West shared the song and its lyrics in since-deleted Instagram posts, including one that read “Censori Overload,” a play on his reported new wife’s last name.

The rapper’s tune, which referenced an interview with Alex Jones and his controversial Paris Fashion Week moment wearing White Lives Matter shirts with Candace Owens, also mentioned not having “any more sex till marriage.”

The alleged newlyweds reportedly honeymooned at the luxury resort Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah. Earlier this week, TMZ spotted the couple enjoying a meal at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

On Nov. 29, West and reality star Kardashian settled their divorce. According to the settlement, the exes will share custody of their four young children and the rapper must pay $200,000 a month in child support to the “Kardashians” star.

West and Kardashian wed in May 2014 and separated at the end of 2020. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

