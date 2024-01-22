Avril Lavigne, the Doobie Brothers and the Pixies announce North American tours

From left: Black Francis of the Pixies, Avril Lavigne and the Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald are expected to play North American shows on tour throughout 2024.

Avril Lavigne, the Doobie Brothers and the Pixies are hitting the road this year, announcing separate North American tours on Monday.

Lavigne’s Greatest Hits tour kicks off in May in her native Canada, while the Doobie Brothers’ will follow in June in Seattle for their 2024 tour.

The Pixies revealed they would be returning with their 2023 touring mates, Modest Mouse and Cat Power, with a May show in Charleston, S.C. They had previously announced a one-month European tour last month. All three acts are represented by the same talent agency, the major L.A.-based Creative Artists Agency.

“I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests?” “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” pop-punk performer Lavigne said in announcing the tour on Monday in an Instagram post. Also joining her on the road will be Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan, who had toured with Lavigne on her first tour in 2003, and the Maryland pop-punk rockers All Time Low.

“This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who’s coming???? What songs do you want to hear???” she continued.

The Doobie Brothers’ announcement comes only months removed from their run with the Eagles throughout 2023 in what may have been the latter band’s final tour. Singer Michael McDonald, who rejoined the band in 2019 after a 20-year break, will also be on the road. In June, the “Listen to the Music” artists will perform several shows in California, including stops in Wheatland, Concord, and then Inglewood’s Kia Forum and the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista.

Lavigne will perform in California in Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheater on May 28 and at the Kia Forum on May 30.

The Pixies tour did not announce any dates in California this year.

Pre-sale tickets for Lavigne, the Doobie Brothers and the Pixies go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. General sale for all three artists will be open to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Other artists expected to run major headlining tours include the Rolling Stones; Def Leopard and Journey, who are touring together; and Olivia Rodrigo in support of her hit “Guts” album. Taylor Swift’s record-setting Eras tour also stretches on this year with U.S. and international dates from February until December.