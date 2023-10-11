Don’t just trick or treat. These 9 Halloween events add some extra fright to your night

I spent my weekend recovering from COVID, so no adventures for me. I did end up spending a lot of time on TikTok witnessing the rise of Prayag (@444pray), the new leader of the sassy man apocalypse. I think it’s the way he acts ( acts, acts, acts ). I’m Steven Vargas, your L.A. Goes Out host, and here are the top events for the upcoming weekend recommended by the crew (sign up here for the newsletter):

Weekly Countdown

The choreography of “Formulae & Fairy Tales” is inspired by Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Alan Turing’s favorite film, and draws a parallel to his death by a poisoned apple. (George Simian)

1. ‘Formulae & Fairy Tales’

Invertigo Dance Theatre has it all — fairy tales, sex and … math. “Formulae & Fairy Tales” is a full-length work that tells the life of Alan Turing, the creator of the Turing machine and World War II codebreaker who became the father of theoretical computer science and AI. In 1954, he died eating an apple laced with cyanide after being criminally prosecuted for being gay. “Formulae & Fairy Tales” uses Turing’s favorite Disney flick, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” to explore his sexuality and tragedy in a whimsical world. The piece was created by Invertigo Dance Theatre artistic director Laura Karlin and includes an ensemble cast of seven. Performances at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and tickets range from $25 to $250. More information can be found on the company’s website .

Installation view of “Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit,” 2023, at the Grammy Museum to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. (Rebecca Sapp / The Recording Academy / Getty Images)

2. ‘Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum in downtown L.A. presents “Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit,” sharing a broad and expansive look into the history of hip-hop music. The 5,000-square-foot exhibit specifically digs into how the genre affected dance, fashion, activism and more. Historic memorabilia will also be on display, including the Notorious B.I.G.’s singular red leather jacket. The exhibit features five interactive stations inviting people to explore DJing, rapping and sampling. “Hip-Hop America” is on view until Sept. 4, 2024, and includes various community programs throughout its run. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, except for Saturday when it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets range from free to $18. More details on the exhibition can be found on the museum’s website .

The cast of South Coast Repertory’s 2023 production of “Quixote Nuevo” by Octavio Solis. (Jenny Graham)

3. ‘Quixote Nuevo’

South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa opens its 60th season with “Quixote Nuevo” by Octavio Solis. Co-produced with Seattle Repertory Theatre and Portland Center Stage, the show is a contemporary look at the Spanish epic “Don Quixote.” The story follows a knight in search of his lost love, running into challenges in real life and in his fantasies. The bilingual tale, also told through Tejano music, tells the joys and perils of being a classic hero. The production runs until Oct. 28 and tickets range from $29 to $105. More information can be found on South Coast Repertory’s website .

Tom Rubnitz, “Untitled,” 1986. Acrylic on reinforced plaster, 21 x 14 x 1 1/4 in. (Tatiana Mata / private collection, Gordon Robichaux)

4. ‘Drag Show’

Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum of Cal State Long Beach has a new exhibition that digs into the history of the 1980s and 1990s LGBTQ counterculture in New York City. “Drag Show” displays art as resistance, during a time when the AIDS pandemic heightened LGBTQ+ discrimination and forced queer people to hide their identities for survival. Artists include Nan Goldin, Mark Morrisroe, Jack Pierson, Tom Rubnitz, Linda Simpson, Tabboo! and David Yarritu. The exhibition particularly shares the way that the art of drag celebrated differences and community by creating glamorous performances that were proponents of a larger resistance for LGBTQ+ people. The exhibition at Kleefeld Contemporary runs until Dec. 15 and is free to view. The museum gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. second Saturdays. Check out the museum’s website for more information.

Portuguese singer Carminho will perform at the Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA on Saturday. (Fernando Tomaz)

5. Carminho

Fado singer Carminho makes her way to the Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State L.A. in El Sereno this weekend. The Portuguese singer explores her origins and identity in her work, combining traditional fado with a modern flair composed of jazz and world music. She is also featured in the upcoming film “Poor Things,” led by Emma Stone, as a performer singing and playing the Portuguese guitar. Take a peek at what’s to come from this talent by seeing her perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $30 to $50 and more details can be found on the Luckman’s website .

Bonus round: ‘It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir’

Michael Kearns shares his solo show, “It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir,” which gives voice to the struggles of LGBTQ+ elders. (Theresa Kennedy Standing)

For more than three decades, Michael Kearns has centered his elder LGBTQ+ generation in intimate and raw performances. His upcoming solo show, part of the inaugural “Circa: Queer Histories Festival,” explores the role of gender in music and communication. “It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir” shares the ways that gay men of his generation would connect to heartfelt songs about a lover by changing pronouns in music and finding solace in the work of female artists like Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand. The show written and performed by Kearns is his 16th solo work. The one-night-only show is at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre in Hollywood. Tickets are $15 and more information can be found on Circa’s website .

Insights: 9 Haunting Halloween Events

“The Rite,” a new ballet by American Contemporary Ballet’s Director Lincoln Jones, immerses the audience into an eerie underworld. (Anastasia Petukhova)

If Halloween Horror Nights is packed, trick or treating just isn’t the vibe and you still need an event to show off your costume, look no further than this rundown of nine spooky season events, art activities and more happening throughout October in SoCal:



Dance : American Contemporary Ballet presents “ The Rite ,” a haunting ballet that immerses viewers in the underworld where a young woman is chosen for sacrifice. The world premiere show created by ACB artistic director Lincoln Jones is accompanied by “ Burlesque .” The production at the company’s performance venue in downtown L.A. runs until Oct. 28 and tickets range from $60 to $140 . More details can be found on ACB’s website .

: presents “ ,” a haunting ballet that immerses viewers in the underworld where a young woman is chosen for sacrifice. The world premiere show created by ACB artistic director is accompanied by “ .” The production at the company’s performance venue in downtown L.A. runs until and tickets range from . More details can be found on . Music : The L.A. Opera presents “ The Bride of Frankenstein ” with a live musical performance. Watch the beloved 1935 horror classic on the silver screen while the L.A. Opera Orchestra, conducted by Jenny Wong , performs Franz Waxman’s original score. Performances are at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28 . Tickets start at $29 and more details can be found on L.A. Opera’s website .

: The presents “ ” with a live musical performance. Watch the beloved 1935 horror classic on the silver screen while the L.A. Opera Orchestra, conducted by , performs original score. Performances are at in downtown L.A. at . Tickets start at and more details can be found . Kid-friendly : Bring the kiddos out to the Hollywood Bowl for an in-concert screening of “ The Nightmare Before Christmas .” The evening will have a live orchestra led by Danny Elfman . Get there early for a costume contest and trick-or-treat adventures across the grounds. Performances are at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28 , and at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 . Remaining tickets start at $39.50 and more information can be found on the Hollywood Bowl’s website .

: Bring the kiddos out to the for an in-concert screening of “ .” The evening will have a live orchestra led by . Get there early for a costume contest and trick-or-treat adventures across the grounds. Performances are at , and at . Remaining tickets start at and more information can be found on . Craft : Craft Contemporary in Mid-Wilshire is hosting a ghastly adult exploding-pumpkin carving workshop led by Andres Payan Estrada . During the session, you’ll learn how to carve a pumpkin and create chemistry concoctions that’ll make your festive decor ooze and explode. Tickets cost $40 ( $35 for members ) and the workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 . More details can be found on Craft Contemporary’s website .

: in Mid-Wilshire is hosting a ghastly adult exploding-pumpkin carving workshop led by . During the session, you’ll learn how to carve a pumpkin and create chemistry concoctions that’ll make your festive decor ooze and explode. Tickets cost ( ) and the workshop is from . More details can be found on . Party : Party like Gatsby at the Roaring 20s Halloween Masquerade Ball presented by Life & Thyme and the Los Angeles Athletic Club . The event, which takes place at the club in downtown L.A., includes a haunted underground tour, drinks, live jazz, dancing and more. Tickets cost $30 and it all goes down at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 . For more information, check out the Life & Thyme website .

: Party like Gatsby at presented by and the . The event, which takes place at the club in downtown L.A., includes a haunted underground tour, drinks, live jazz, dancing and more. Tickets cost and it all goes down at . For more information, check out the . Rave : Escape Halloween returns to SoCal with a stacked lineup, including Above & Beyond , Afrojack , Armin Van Buuren , Calyx , Culture Shock and Kaskade . The haunting event at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino is on Oct. 27 and 28 and tickets start at $129 . More details can be found on the event website .

: returns to SoCal with a stacked lineup, including , , , , and . The haunting event at in San Bernardino is on and tickets start at . More details can be found on the . Adventure : Explore the haunting and wondrous world of Boney Island at the National History Museum in Exposition Park. The immersive and interactive experience transforms the Nature Gardens into a frightening adventure filled with singing plants, fiendish animals, a skeleton orchestra, prehistoric creatures and magical performances. The experience runs until Oct. 31 with entry times at 6 and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays (plus Oct. 30 and 31 ). Tickets cost $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers . More details can be found on NHM’s website .

: Explore the haunting and wondrous world of at the in Exposition Park. The immersive and interactive experience transforms the into a frightening adventure filled with singing plants, fiendish animals, a skeleton orchestra, prehistoric creatures and magical performances. The experience runs until with entry times at (plus ). Tickets cost and . More details can be found on . Drag : The monthly Big Gay Brunch at Palihouse West Hollywood is back from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 with a Halloween-themed soirée (costumes encouraged). It wouldn’t be a gay brunch without a drag show so don’t forget to bring some cash to tip your performers. The event also includes a live DJ and trivia. It is not ticketed, just be sure to book a table in advance on OpenTable.

: The monthly at is back from with a Halloween-themed soirée (costumes encouraged). It wouldn’t be a gay brunch without a drag show so don’t forget to bring some cash to tip your performers. The event also includes a live DJ and trivia. It is not ticketed, just be sure to book a table in advance on OpenTable. Lucha!: Lucha VaVoom is back with its upcoming variety show, Area 51. The intergalactic event features lucha libre wrestlers like Mini Abismo Negro, Taya Valkyrie and Microman and burlesque artist Emma Vauxdevil and aerialist Làszlò Major. Tickets to the extravaganza at 8 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27 range from $53.41 to $99.76 and more details can be found on TicketWeb.com .

Go out speed round

Avirodh Sharma, left, and Alaudin Ullah in “Dishwasher Dreams,” 2023. (Rich Soublet II)

Go out before it closes: The Old Globe’s production of “Dishwasher Dreams” by Alaudin Ullah is coming to an end on Sunday. The show is an autobiographical solo show led by the playwright and assisted with music by Avirodh Sharma, documenting the tale of the “American Dream” and immigrant experience from the point of view of Ullah’s Bangladesh-born parents and his own in the U.S. Tickets range from $49 to $104 and more information can be found on the Old Globe’s website .

Go out for free: Celebrate Korean culture at the 50th annual Los Angeles Korean Festival at Seoul International Park in Koreatown. The festival includes traditional Korean arts and crafts, food and performances. The event is perfect for the whole family and runs from Thursday to Sunday. The fun is free and more information can be found on Eventbrite .

Go out and craft: LACMA and the Japanese American National Museum present a hand casting workshop with Glenn Kaino, taking inspiration from JANM’s exhibition, “ Aki’s Market .” The workshop is based on the iconic “ L.A. Fingers ” symbol, allowing participants to create their own plaster models of their hands while reflecting on their connection to history. The free workshop is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at JANM in downtown L.A. and more information can be found on LACMA’s website .

Go out with the kids: It’s Queer Family Day at La Brea Tar Pits on Friday! From 3 to 8 p.m., the paleontological research site and museum in Mid-Wilshire will host some fun Halloween-themed festivities, including drag story time, a Halloween costume contest and queer history trivia. Tickets range from free to $18 and more information can be found on the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum website .

Go out on a date: Take your date out for a jazzy evening in downtown L.A. UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents a musical showing by composers and musicians Bill Frisell and Ambrose Akinmusire. Both are known for their experimental contributions to contemporary jazz. Tickets to the show at the Theatre at Ace Hotel range from $40.50 to $60.50. The show is at 8 p.m. Saturday and more information can be found on CAP UCLA’s website .

Go out all weekend: Attention all EDM fans, a mesmerizing weekend at the L.A. State Historic Park in Chinatown is ahead. Afterlife is coming to L.A. on Friday and Saturday. Not only does the lineup include acts like Argy, Kevin de Vries and Adriatique, but the show is also accompanied by captivating visual installations and innovative stage design. Saturday is sold out, but remaining tickets to Friday’s show are available and cost $124.50 for general admission. More information can be found on the Afterlife website .

Go out all day: The Orange County Museum of Art is celebrating the first anniversary of its new building designed by Thom Mayne of Morphosis Studio. The celebration began Monday, but festivities run until Sunday. Happenings include DJ sets, workshops, artists talks and an anniversary party. If you’re looking to join in on the fun, check out the full lineup on OCMA’s website .

Go out all night: Janelle Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure Tour” is currently underway and its next stop is Los Angeles. “Float” on to YouTube Theater in Inglewood at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 if you’re looking to hear the trailblazing singer, songwriter and actor live. Tickets start at $71.50 and more details can be found on Monáe’s website .

Go out and wander: Dine L.A. Restaurant Week happens twice a year and provides special offers for Angelenos to explore the diversity of cuisine in the city. It’s the perfect opportunity to wander through L.A. and discover your new favorite spot. Dine L.A. Restaurant Week runs until Oct. 20 and for a full lineup of your culinary options, check out the event’s website . If you’re looking for the best deals, check out this guide by the Infatuation .

