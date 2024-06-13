‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival and everything you need to know about arts and culture in L.A. this week

Diedrick Brackens, “the reasoning beast,” 2021. Woven cotton and acrylic yarn, 80 inches by 79 inches. (From the artist, Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, and Various Small Fires, Los Angeles)

Welcome to a newer, earlier, artsy-er (is that a word? Sure it is!) version of the Essential Arts newsletter. Coming to you on Thursdays now instead of Saturdays, our arts and culture team is bringing you all the happenings you need to catch up on to get you prepped for classy dates, group outings and conversations with fellow art lovers at all those outdoor cocktail parties popping up on your summer calendar. Whether it’s a new gallery exhibit, a show at your favorite playhouse or a must-see Juneteenth celebration this weekend, we’ve got you covered ...

Best bets: What’s on our radar this week

1. “Brand 52”

When a planned exhibition has a national “open call” for artists who wish to be considered for inclusion, stand back: You might get knocked down as submissions pour in. For the 52nd Annual National Juried Exhibition of Works on Paper at Glendale’s Brand Library & Art Center gallery, that number was more than 1,500 look-at-me requests. Juror Shana Nys Dambrot, best known for her work as critic and arts editor at L.A. Weekly, has taken on the heroic task of weeding out the huge pile. She chose 100 works for “Brand 52.”

— Christopher Knight

Francisco de Goya, “Dreadful Events in the Front Rows of the Ring,” 1816. (Steve Oliver)

2. “I Saw It: Francisco de Goya, Printmaker”

For the first time, the Norton Simon Museum is exhibiting its extraordinary holdings of all four of Goya’s main print series. According to the Pasadena institution, no museum on the West Coast purportedly has ever shown the four together in their full sweep. You can view more than 200 etchings made over a tumultuous quarter-century ending in 1823, when Goya was a mature artist — and the vast Spanish empire was coming apart at the seams.

Through Aug. 5. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. nortonsimon.org

— Christopher Knight

Artist Diedrick Brackens (Ian Byers-Gamber / Orange County Museum of Art)

3. Diedrick Brackens

The artist first landed on my radar as a subject in the 2017 book “Queer Threads,” whichshowcased LGBTQ artists’ embroidery, macramé and other work as expressions of identity, politics and resilience. Since then Brackens has popped up in our coverage of gallery shows and a LACMA exhibition. This weekend the artist will be in conversation with the director of the Orange County Museum of Art, where Brackens’ work is installed in the show “Color Is the First Revelation of the World.”

3 p.m. Sunday. OCMA, 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa. ocma.art

— Craig Nakano

PARTCH Ensemble in 2019 (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

4. “LSD Ride”

The PARTCH Ensemble’s annual June program at REDCAT has become an essential L.A. tradition. It is a rare chance to hear works by the California composer for whom “maverick” is too tame an adjective, played on the fabled instruments he invented. The ensemble also provides opportunity for composers to write new music for the instruments, and this year that will include premieres of a new work by Jeffrey Holmes and scenes from Anne LeBaron’s latest intriguing opera, “LSD — Huxley’s Last Trip.” Come for the concert but be sure to stay for the instrument “petting zoo” after.

8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. redcat.org

— Mark Swed

5. “Mrs. Doubtfire”

We can all agree that Robin Williams’ performance as a divorced-dad-turned-Scottish-nanny in the 1993 film was an irreplicable performance. But I have to say, its stage musical adaptation is its own thing, fit for family members who’ve never seen the original movie and those who grew up loving it. This touring production — opening at the Pantages just in time for Father’s Day — sees Rob McClure reprising his Tony-nominated lead performance as frustrated father Daniel Hillard/beloved nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire, a role that builds to the most elaborate and hilarious quick-change musical numbers I’ll probably ever see.

Through June 30. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. broadwayinhollywood.com

— Ashley Lee

6. Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

L.A. jazz took a beating after the pandemic, with beloved small venues like the Blue Whale and Highland Park’s ETA shuttering. While the local scene is aching, the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival still powers through with an impressively rangy bill that honors the genre’s influence and vitality in L.A. even as it charts its next course. Sunday’s bill includes local sax titan Kamasi Washington, fresh off his invigorating new LP “Fearless Movement,” with the five-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper alongside Baby Rose, Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band, Cory Henry, Aneesa Strings, the Soul Rebels and others. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., L.A. 3:30 p.m. Sunday. $26-$220. Hollywoodbowl.com.

— August Brown

The week head: A curated calendar

FRIDAY

Luke Combs The country star’s “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Older” tour riffs off his last two studio albums, including his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

5:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Sofi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood. sofistadium.com

Inside Out 2 Now a teenager, Riley deals with even more complex emotions in Pixar’s sequel to the 2015 Oscar-nominated animated feature.

Starts Friday (with Thursday previews) in theaters. movies.disney.com

Tuesday Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew star as a mother and daughter facing mortality in writer-director Daina O. Pusić’s emotional, allegorical debut film.

Starts Friday (with Thursday previews) in theaters. a24films.com

SATURDAY



Jasper Marsalis The artist and musician blends hip-hop, jazz, electronic and avant-garde elements in “Slauson Malone 1” as part of the “Off the 405” open-air concert series.

7:30 p.m. The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, L.A. getty.edu

Last Remaining Seats The Los Angeles Conservancy’s annual series showcasing classic movies in historic theaters concludes.

2 p.m. “From Russia With Love” (1963); 8 p.m. Saturday. “Mi Vida Loca” (1994), Palace Theatre, 630 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. laconservancy.org

Tarfest 2024 “A Day in the Park” brings together eclectic music, art and food for all ages.

2-8 p.m. Saturday. Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. tarfest.com

This Bright Wilderness An evening of readings celebrating Black theater at the Mark Taper Forum includes selections from works by Bill Gunn, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Anna Deavere Smith, Derek Walcott, Charlayne Woodard, August Wilson and Micki Grant.

8 p.m. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. centertheatregroup.org

SUNDAY

Blitz Bazawule UTA Artist Space presents “Those Were the Days,” new paintings and a site-specific installation by the multidisciplinary artist (and director of the movie musical “The Color Purple”),

Through July 13. Sekrit Studios, 923 E. 3rd St., downtown L.A. utaartistspace.com

Patrisse Cullors In the exhibit “Between the Warp and Weft: Weaving Shields of Strength and Spirituality,” the artist explores Yoruba culture and the Ifá religion through Malian mud cloth textiles, cowrie shells and metalwork.

Through July 20. Charlie James Gallery, 969 Chung King Road, Chinatown. cjamesgallery.com

Fac Xtra Retreat (FXR): Force Ghosts Seven Asian American artist-educators based in L.A. convene for a performance “intervention” in direct response to the “Scratching at the Moon” exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

3-5 p.m. June 16. ICA/LA, 1717 E 7th Street, downtown L.A. theicala.org

Full of Pleasure: The Beginnings of New Queer Cinema Series features groundbreaking films from the early 1990s by Gregg Araki, Cheryl Dunye, Todd Haynes, Rose Troche, Derek Jarman, Isaac Julien and Gus Van Sant.

Through July 11. Academy Museum, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. academymuseum.org

Tiny Father West Coast premiere of a new play written by Mike Lew and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel centers on a man’s unexpected adventures in parenthood.

Through July 14. Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. geffenplayhouse.org

TUESDAY

Black Nations/Queer Nations? Screening and discussion of Shari Frilot’s experimental documentary that chronicles a 1995 conference on lesbian and gay sexualities in the African diaspora.

3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Getty Center, Harold Williams Auditorium, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles (also streaming). getty.edu

WEDNESDAY

The Pop Out: Ken & Friends Reigning diss-track king Kendrick Lamar celebrates Juneteenth.

4 p.m. June 19. Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. thekiaforum.com

L.A.’s biggest culture news

Patti Murin and Christopher Ryan Grant as June Carter and Johnny Cash in “The Ballad of Johnny and June” at La Jolla Playhouse. (From Rich Soublet II)

Staff writer Ashley Lee writes about “The Ballad of Johnny and June” at La Jolla Playhouse. Running through July 7, the production confronts the iconic country couple’s struggle with addiction head-on — with the blessing of son John Carter Cash.

Francisco de Goya’s rare 1799 working proof for “What Courage!” is having its public debut at the Norton Simon Museum. (Steven Oliver)

Art critic Christopher Knight pens a review of the exhibition “I Saw It: Francisco de Goya, Printmaker,” noting that the social and political turmoil of today resonates in the mammoth, extraordinary show of Francisco de Goya’s celebrated etchings at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena.

Gemini G.E.L co-founder Sidney Felsen. (Stuart Palley / For The Times)

Reporter Deborah Vankin and Deputy Editor Maane Khatchatourian reported on the death of Sidney B. Felsen, co-founder of the seminal Los Angeles printmaking workshop Gemini G.E.L., died on Sunday at his home in L.A. He was 99.

More culture news, briefly ...

Douglas Chrismas, the founder of Ace Gallery, could face more than a decade in prison after an L.A. jury found him guilty of embezzling more than $260,000 from the gallery’s bankruptcy estate. The 80-year-old was once one of the nation’s foremost contemporary art dealers, having worked with seminal artists such as Robert Irwin, Michael Heizer, Sol LeWitt, Bruce Nauman and Sam Francis.

The prestigious Ojai Playwrights Conference has announced the playwrights selected for its 27th annual Conference and New Works Festival (Aug. 1-4). The artists participate in a two-week development workshop before staging productions of their work. This year’s participants and plays are: Libby Carr, “Calf Scramble”; Lee Cataluna, “Thursdays Come at Morning”; Alex Lin,” barren”; Christina Pumariega, “¡VOS!”; and Mfoniso Udofia, “The Ceremony.”

A new 13,000-square foot, open-air nonprofit art space called Compound has opened in the Zaferia District of Long Beach. It features an outdoor sculpture garden and a restaurant as well as rotating art installations. There are also select free classes and workshops in mediums including watercolor and pottery.

The Geffen Playhouse’s popular one-man magic show, “The Hope Theory,” featuring the immigration story of Portuguese-born, sleight-of-hand master Helder Guimarães, in a production directed by Academy Award-winning producer Frank Marshall, has been extended for a second time. The production will now close on July 14.

The 21st Annual Tarfest music and arts festival is set to take place in Pan Pacific Park on Saturday, June 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. The free, all-ages celebration features art-making and craft activities. KCRW DJ Novena Carmel will spin eclectic tunes and Jamaican artist BLVK H3RO will headline.

And last but not least

As Pat Sajak spins the Wheel of Fortune for the last time, we bid him a classy farewell from TV editor Maira Garcia.