Stroll through history at Caltech for PST Art: L.A. arts and culture this week

Lita Albuquerque’s “Helium Blaze,” 2024, is on display at Caltech as part of its PST Art exhibit.

PST Art presents city dwellers with the opportunity to head to places they haven’t been, particularly when it comes to exhibits staged at organizations not typically associated with the arts. I recently grabbed my visiting father and headed to Pasadena to see “Crossing Over: Art and Science at Caltech, 1920-2020.” The offerings, including vintage photographs, scientific instruments, drawings, paintings and rare books, are presented in five areas on campus.

But the great delight of my visit turned out to be simply walking the grounds of the prestigious institution, which has attracted some of the finest scientific minds of the 20th and 21st centuries, including Albert Einstein, Robert Andrews Millikan and George Ellery Hale. The private research university was founded in 1891 (as Throop University), and many of its buildings retain their detailed historic underpinnings, including brightly painted ceilings and architectural sculptures and ornamentation hinting at the nature of the work done within: a monkey contemplating an apple, for example, or a carved metal lamp featuring prominent constellations.

The university, of course, is a forward-looking institution, bent on producing the future’s finest physicists, astronomers, computer scientists and mechanical engineers. These people are hardworking and intense, but they are also jokers. During my wanderings I found a small outdoor patio with a whiteboard attached to the wall. On it, someone had written, “Caltech Secret #12: Beneath the fountains lie an underground sewer complex, inside, a rat, trained in martial arts, has raised four turtles to fight crime and eat pizza.”

I’m arts and culture writer Jessica Gelt, my colleague Ashley Lee and I have more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle jokes — and all your weekly arts news — hot off the presses.

Best bets: On our radar this week

Faylita Hicks in Cara Mia Theatre’s “Your Healing Is Killing Me,” part of Latino Theatre Company’s Encuentro 2024. (Ben Torres / Cara Mia Theatre)

‘Encuentro 2024: We Are Here — Presente!’

Latino Theater Company’s national festival takes over the Los Angeles Theatre Center with 19 theater companies and 165 artists from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Tickets are selling fast for La Vuelta Ensemble’s clown solo show “Memorabilia,” Gabriel Diego Hernández’s hip-hop piece “Quarter Rican,” Borderlands Theater Company’s “Antigone” adaptation “Antigona 3.0” and Cara Mía Theatre’s “Your Healing Is Killing Me,” a body-positive wrestle with modern concepts of health. It all starts Thursday and runs through Nov. 10. Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St. latinotheaterco.org

‘Laura Krifka: Carousel’

“How many ways these paintings seduce, as they wryly, self-consciously parse intimate narratives and aesthetic strategies of seduction!” wrote Times contributor Leah Ollman of Laura Krifka in 2019. Luis De Jesus Los Angeles spotlights the artist for a third solo exhibition, this time presenting a new series that questions the social constructs of desire, as well as the cycles and breakdowns of feminine identity. The exhibition is on view through Saturday. Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, 1110 Mateo St.. luisdejesus.com

‘From Here, It Looks Like This’

Times art critic Christopher Knight and painter Lari Pittman discuss Dave Hickey to celebrate the release of the late art critic’s “Feint of Heart: Art Writings, 1982–2002.” “Hickey, a brilliant and cantankerous wit, wrote for the ear,” Knight wrote in a 2021 appreciation. “His work needed reading, not scanning, and rewarded effort with pleasure.” The conversation will be moderated by the anthology’s editor, Jarrett Earnest. RSVP is required. Wednesday, 4 p.m. David Zwirner, 612 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles. davidzwirner.com

— Ashley Lee

The week ahead: A curated calendar

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, in 2023. (Scott Garfitt / Invision / AP)

MONDAY

On Randy Newman Writers Bloc presents a conversation between former Times pop music critic Robert Hilburn and songwriter Bernie Taupin, moderated by former Times music writer Randy Lewis, in advance of Hilburn’s new book, “A Few Words in Defense of Our Country: The Biography of Randy Newman.”

7:30 pm, Writers Guild Theater, 135 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills. writersblocpresents.com

TUESDAY

Gay Freedom Band of Los Angeles The local wind ensemble presents “The Ol’ Song and Dance,” a musical journey of ancient tunes and lively jigs reimagined by modern composers.

7 p.m. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. huntington.org

Imagine Dragons The Las Vegas rockers play four shows on their world tour in support of their most recent album, “Loom.”

7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. hollywoodbowl.com

Charles Ives @ 150 Stephen Drury marks the American composer’s sesquicentennial with performances of the complete piano sonatas, as well as the “Three-Page Sonata.”

8 p.m. Thayer Hall at the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. pianospheres.org

WEDNESDAY

Committed? Rogue Machine presents the world premiere of Lisa Robins’ solo show about surviving her brother’s suicide.

8 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Oct 27.; 8 p.m. Nov. 1; 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Matrix Theatre, 7657 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. roguemachinetheatre.org

Suki Waterhouse The English singer-songwriter performs after giving birth to her first child, playing Coachella, opening for Taylor Swift and releasing her second studio album, “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin” — all in the last eight months.

8 p.m. Greek Theatre. 2700 N. Vermont Ave. lagreektheatre.com

THURSDAY

Dance Theatre of Harlem The company’s performance includes “New Bach,” “Take Me With You,” “Allegro Brillante” and “Blake Works IV.”

7:30 p.m. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. muscocenter.org

Culture news and the SoCal scene

Maria Valverde narrates Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Master Chorale, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, at Walt Disney Concert Hall to open the orchestra’s 105th season. (Timothy Norris / Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Times classical music critic Mark Swed took time to break down the musical happenings kicking off the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s new season on both coasts. New York City has Dudamel fever, he notes, referring to the L.A. Phil’s beloved music director, Gustavo Dudamel, who is set to depart for the New York Philharmonic in two years. The L.A. Phil recently played three concerts at Carnegie Hall, including a repeat of its annual gala featuring work by Gabriela Ortiz, Carnegie’s composer-in-residence this season. Swed also mentions the joy of watching the Los Angeles Master Chorale, which is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary. “There is little the chorus can’t do. It has been an essential institution on its own and in its collaborations with the L.A. Phil,” writes Swed.

Stick to the movie , says Times theater critic Charles McNulty about the Fountain Theatre’s new production of “I, Daniel Blake,” an adaptation of Ken Loach‘s 2016 Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival. Either that, or don’t see the film at all if you want to enjoy the play, which McNulty says can’t come close to reaching the depth of feeling conjured onscreen. This U.S. premiere, adapted for the stage from Paul Laverty‘s screenplay by stand-up comedian Dave Johns (who starred in the film), doesn’t do justice to the pain of the depredations experienced by individuals and families caught in the inhumane web of Britain’s welfare system. “There’s no way the play can duplicate the authenticity of the movie,” writes McNulty.

The De Los team assembled a curated list and map of Día de los Muertos events across the Southland, many of which feature colorful arts-themed activities. Numerous opportunities for fun, remembrance and celebration are plotted out, including El Velorio’s music and arts festival and Downey Theatre’s Día de los Muertos Art Festival.

An installation view of “L.A. Memo: Chicana/o Art From 1972-1989,” on the second floor of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. The organization’s permanent exhibition “L.A. Starts Here!” is getting a $2-million revamp. (LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes)

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ permanent exhibition “L.A. Starts Here!” will get a makeover thanks to a $2-million contribution announced by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. The expansion and renovation will take three years to complete and will tell the stories of the past five decades of Latinos in L.A., including those from Central and South America as well as Indigenous communities.

If this next item sounds like a quirky setup for a Netflix comedy, that’s because it could be. The Broadway League Foundation announced the date of the 16th annual Jimmy Awards , which honor excellence in high school musical theater programs from across the country. Scheduled for Monday, June 23, at New York City’s Minskoff Theatre, the awards will welcome 110 nominees, who get the thrill of performing on a Broadway stage. Two performers will be picked for the highest honors of best actor and actress at the end of the evening.

The L.A. Art Show announced its return for a 30th year, Feb. 19-23. Taking place at the L.A. Convention Center, the fair dubs itself L.A.’s largest and longest-running art fair and plans an anniversary celebration with artists, galleries and collectors arriving from around the globe.

And last but not least

“Kimberly Akimbo” opened at the Pantages last week. I went to opening night and I’m not sure if I have ever cried more during a musical. In a good way. If you haven’t seen it, you should.