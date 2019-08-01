What’s on TV Friday, Aug. 2: ‘Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC

SERIES

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Time is running short for the team to stop the end of everything in the two-hour season finale. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward star. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The first of two new episodes of this documentary series wonders why sea lions of San Francisco mysteriously swim away all at once. In the second episode, a pair of giraffes turn white. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet

American Masters The new episode “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin” profiles the acclaimed science fiction author whose success at breaking into the largely male-dominated genre helped bring it into the literary mainstream. It was made with Le Guin’s participation over a decade. Interviews with Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman and Michael Chabon are featured. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits Kauai, Hawaii, for local specialties including saimin and chile pepper chicken. Then he finds a twist on tacos and burritos in Kansas City, Mo., and samples the meatless Mexican fare from a funky food truck in El Paso in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Jett Jett (Carla Gugino) is in dire straits when Dillon (Michael Aronov), out for revenge, descends on Charlie’s (Giancarlo Esposito) house to confront an out-of-control Junior (Gentry White). 10 p.m. Cinemax

Racing Wives This new unscripted series features sisters-in law Samantha and Ashley Busch, married to NASCAR drivers Kyle and Kurt Busch; Whitney Ward Dillon, wife of NASCAR’s Austin Dillon; and Amber Balcean, an ambitious young driver from Canada, trying to break the glass ceiling and win a spot on the Kyle Busch Motorsports team. 10 p.m. CMT

MotherFatherSon While Max (Richard Gere) is thrust into the public eye Caden (Billy Howle) prepares to make a huge sacrifice. Helen McCrory also stars. 10 p.m. Starz

The UnXplained Host William Shatner examines reports of strange entities that are said to have been encountered by multiple witnesses, including Mothman, a flying creature regarded as a harbinger of tragedy; the Chupacabra; and a Mongolian Death Worm. 10:03 p.m. History

A Black Lady Sketch Show Ashley Nicole Black (“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”), Gabrielle Dennis (“Luke Cage”) and Quinta Brunson (“iZombie”) star in this new sketch comedy show created, written by and starring black women. Guest stars for the first season include Angela Bassett, Marsai Martin, Laverne Cox, Kelly Rowland, Lena Waithe, David Alan Grier and Lil Rel Howery. 11 p.m. HBO

SHARK WEEK

Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers For the third year, a team of shark experts visits the Isle of Jaws, a remote piece of land off the western coast of Australia, where they hope to explore a provocative mystery involving two male great white sharks who are believed to be brothers and seem to hunt together. 8 p.m. Discovery

Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver The author, inventor and illusionist tries to create a unique shark suit that effectively renders him “invisible” by blocking him from the shark’s senses. 9 p.m. Discovery

I Was Prey: Shark Week This new film re-creates two hair-raising real-life shark attacks to show how the victims fought to survive these dangerous encounters. Single mom Leeanne Ericson was enjoying a mellow day in the waters off a Southern California beach when she felt a great white shark grab her leg and pull her under. Elsewhere, off the rugged northern coast of Hawaii, spearfisherman Braxton Rocha was ambushed by a massive tiger shark. 10 p.m. Discovery

MOVIES

Descendants 3 This new fantasy, the third and final installment in the “Descendants” movie trilogy, finds Maleficent’s daughter Mal (Dove Cameron) and three other offspring (Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart) of classic Disney villains inadvertently causing a magical barrier breach while visiting the Isle of the Lost. Soon, a dark force threatens their kingdom. Cheyenne Jackson costars. Boyce, a popular Disney Channel star, died at age 20 of complications from a medical condition after filming was completed. 8 p.m. Disney

Boy Erased Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”) stars as a gay teenager whose parents (Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe) send him to a conversion therapy program in this 2018 biographical drama, which director-producer-screenwriter Joel Edgerton adapted from a 2016 memoir of the same title by Garrard Conley. Edgerton stars as the therapist who traumatizes Hedges’ character with his brutal methods. Musician Troye Sivan has a featured role. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Director Lulu Wang. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Octavia Spencer; Bob Harper; Dr. Debra Wattenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Pitbull performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dog trainer Cesar Millan. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rosie Perez; Colin Cowie; guest co-host Tamron Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Presidential candidate Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.) and his wife, Chirlane McCray. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Antoni Porowski; Jonathan Van Ness; Karamo Brown. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Host Sara Gilbert’s farewell episode features a performance from her wife Linda Perry and daughter Sawyer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week Democratic presidential debates; President Trump escalates the trade war with China; the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut: Hallie Jackson, NBC; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Tarini Parti, the Wall Street Journal; Joshua Green, Bloomberg. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.); Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson; Josh Barro; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich); radio host Buck Sexton. (N) 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Margaret Cho; Bob Shrum; Ben Lyons. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

X Games From Minneapolis, 6 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.