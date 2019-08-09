What’s on TV This Week, Aug. 11-17: ‘The Terror,’ ‘David Makes Man,’ ‘Mindhunter’ and more

SUNDAY

Lil Nas X and his horse lead the field with five nominations at “Teen Choice 2019.” Bazzi, Blanco Brown, Mabel, Jordan McGraw and Sarah Hyland are among the slated performers and “Pretty Little Liars’ ” Lucy Hale hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Nothing succeeds like “Succession.” This drama about a Murdoch-like media mogul (Brian Cox) and his adult children returns for Season 2. With Matthew Macfayden. 9 p.m. HBO

Will the “Curse of Akakor” claims the souls of six intrepid investigators seeking a pair of lost cities in the Amazon? Find out in this new docu-series. 9 p.m. Facebook Watch

The three-night series “The Food That Built America” profiles the food industry titans behind some of the brand names we still see on store shelves today. 9 p.m. History Channel; also Mon.-Tue.

“Montauk Chronicles’ ” Christopher Garetano tries to unravel all manner of mysteries and conspiracies in the new series “Strange World.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

MONDAY

Cheaters never prosper: The docu-series “American Greed” returns with a look at the on-going college admissions scandal. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Everyday people’s personal photos are used to paint a portrait of who we are as a nation in the docu-series “Family Pictures USA.” 9 p.m. KOCE; also 8 and 9 p.m. Tue.

The shameful internment of Japanese Americans during WWII serves as the setting for “Infamy,” the latest edition of the atmospheric horror anthology “The Terror.” With Derek Mio and “Star Trek’s” George Takei. 9 p.m. AMC

The limited series “Our Boys” dramatizes how the murders of three Jewish teens and the subsequent killing of a Palestinian youth helped spark a bloody 2014 conflict between Israel and Gaza. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO

Economic woes aside, life’s a beach for denizens of a popular vacation spot in Palermo, Sicily, in the documentary “Happy Winter” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

David, we hardly knew ye. “Legion,” the mind-bending sci-fi drama starring Dan Stevens as a mutant with near godlike powers, ends its run. Rachel Keller and Aubrey Plaza also star. 10 p.m. FX

Why lodge one complaint when you can “Lodge 49”? This comedy about a local beach bum who joins a mystical fraternal order kicks off its sophomore season. With Wyatt Russell. 10:10 p.m. AMC

Hell yeah! A pro-wrestling legend will be joined each week by a different celebrity for a stone-cold crazy adventure in the new series “Straight Up Steve Austin.” 11 p.m. USA

TUESDAY

The jokes are on them: “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” is a new standup showcase curated by the comic and actress known for her breakout role in the 2017 movie “Girls Trip.” Anytime, Netflix

The tale of alleged ax murderess Lizzie Borden is retold in the debut installment of “Mysteries Decoded.” 9 p.m. The CW

They’re putting the cart before the course in the new culinary competition “Supermarket Stakeout.” “Iron Chef America’s” Alex Guarnaschelli hosts. 10 p.m. Food Network

Host Adam Conover has the good old US of A in his snarky sights in the return of “Adam Ruins Everything.” 10 p.m. truTV

WEDNESDAY

Don’t fear the reaper: The new documentary “Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America” profiles individuals who have elected to shuffle of this mortal coil in the manner they each so choose. 8 p.m. HBO

Uranus, Neptune — and yes, Pluto — are among the last stops as the five-part series “The Planets” concludes on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Akili McDowell and Phylicia Rashad costar in the new drama series "David Makes Man" on OWN. (Rod Millington)

An African American teen seeks a path out a poverty in “David Makes Man,” a new drama series from Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”). Akili McDowell and Phylicia Rashad star. 10 p.m. OWN

They keep it rockin’! “Black Ink Crew: Compton” is a new local edition of the tattoo-themed reality series. 10 p.m. VH1

THURSDAY

Hell hath no fury like Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in “Why Women Kill,” a decades-spanning, darkly comic new series from “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry. Anytime, CBS ALL Access

Holmes and Watson, we hardly knew ye. After seven seasons, the detective drama “Elementary” airs its series finale. With Jonny Lee Miller and the aforementioned Lucy Liu. 10 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

“The Amazing Johnathan Documentary” gets up close and personal with the manic comic-magician known for his off-the-wall stage act. Anytime, Hulu

Yet another classic Nickelodeon animated series is back for an encore in the new one-off special “Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus.” Anytime, Netflix

Get ready to laugh again with “Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time,” the so-called clean comic’s latest standup special. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Jonathan Groff, right, and Holt McCallany, right, return in Season 2 of "Mindhunter" on Netflix. (Netflix)

Our fearless trio (Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv) is back to untangle the twisted secrets of America’s most notorious serial killers in Season 2 of “Mindhunter.” Anytime, Netflix

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne adopt three three siblings from foster care and et voila, they have an “Instant Family” in this 2018 comedy. 8 p.m. Epix

Outlaw country! Ben Dickey portrays Texas singer-songwriter Blaze Foley in Ethan Hawke’s 2018 bio-drama “Blaze.” With Alia Shawkat and Kris Kristofferson. 8 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Clint Eastwood directs and stars as a senior citizen who smuggles drugs for a Mexican cartel in the 2018 crime drama “The Mule.” With Bradley Cooper. 8 p.m. HBO

The saga of the dysfunctional Casteel family continues in the new TV movie “V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise.” With Lizzie Boys, Jason Priestley and Daphne Zuniga. 8 p.m. Lifetime

They gotta get out of that place, if it’s the last thing they ever do in the 2019 terror tale “Escape Room.” With Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine and Deborah Ann Woll. 8 p.m. Starz

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, “A Summer Romance” blooms in this new Montana-set TV movie. With Erin Krakow and Ryan Paevey. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Sharknado’s” Ian Ziering has bigger fish to fry — and by “fish,” we mean the undead! — in the new TV movie “Zombie Tidal Wave.” 9 p.m. Syfy