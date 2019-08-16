What’s on TV, Aug. 18-24: ‘I Am Patrick Swayze,’ ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ ‘Baskets’ and more

SUNDAY

All hail “HarmonQuest.” Dan Harmon and Spencer Crittenden’s streaming series that blends fantasy roleplaying, live comedy and animation is back for a third season. VRV.com

Goodbye, Norma Jean: “The Death of Marilyn Monroe” is revisited in this new edition of the docu-series “Scandalous.” 5 and 8 p.m. Fox News Channel

The fantasy drama “Good Witch” concludes its fifth season. Catherine Bell stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

Jolly good show! The new pledge-drive special “Downton Abbey Live!” celebrates the veddy British period drama and offers a sneak peak at the upcoming big-screen adaptation of same. 9 p.m. KOCE

The new docu-special “Cola Wars” recalls the decades-long battle for soda-pop supremacy between Pepsi and Coke. 9 p.m. History Channel

The new special “I Am Patrick Swayze” remembers the late star of such hit films as “Dirty Dancing,” “Point Break” and “Ghost.” 9 p.m. Paramount Network; also TV Land

Adam DeVine, left, John Goodman and Danny McBride costar in the new series “The Righteous Gemstones” on HBO.

(Fred Norris/HBO)

Advertisement

The family that evangelizes together rises together in the new satirical series “The Righteous Gemstones.” With John Goodman, Danny McBride, “Pitch Perfect’s” Adam DeVine and “Justified’s” Walton Goggins. 10 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

A daylong salute to silent-era director and star Buster Keaton includes Peter Bogdanovich’s 2018 documentary “The Great Buster: A Celebration.” 5 and 9:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

Like, OMG! A hardcore fangirl (Helen Highfield) gets a gig as a production assistant on her most favorite-ist TV show ever in the new sitcom “I Ship It.” 9:30 p.m. The CW

“Family Restaurant Rivals” attempt to outwit, outplay and out-cook each other in this new culinary competition. Valerie Bertinelli hosts. 10 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

An eccentric English comic cracks wise about life, death and some stuff in between in the new stand-up special “Simon Amstell: Set Free.” Anytime, Netflix

Animal expert Dave Salmoni introduces you to all creatures “Big, Small & Deadly” in this new nature series. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Advertisement

The crime drama “Animal Kingdom” closes its fourth season. With Ellen Barkin and Shawn Hatosy. 9 p.m. TNT

“Pose,” the absolutely fabulous drama about the LGBTQ ballroom scene in 1980s NYC, wraps its second season. With Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez. 10 p.m. FX

WEDNESDAY

Aisling Bea and “Catastrophe’s” Sharon Horgan play adult sisters trying to get their respective acts together in the new six-part Britcom “This Way Up.” Anytime, Hulu

The new documentary “American Factory” looks at what happened when a Chinese billionaire opened a new manufacturing plant in a former General Motors facility in Ohio in 2014. Anytime, Netflix

“Ghost Hunters” and “Psychic Kids” are back in business as these two paranormal-themed reality series get the reboot treatment. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

When animals attack! The new two-part special “Face the Beast” recalls bizarre instances of mass killings of humans by other apex predators. 10 p.m. History Channel

THURSDAY

Advertisement

The mother of all home-renovation shows is feted in the “This Old House — 40th Anniversary Special.” With Kevin O’Connor, Steve Thomas and Bob Vila. 7 p.m. KOCE

Louie Anderson, left, and Zach Galafianakis costar in the series finale of “Baskets” on FX.

(FX)

Chip, we hardly knew ye. After four kooky seasons, the Zach Galifianakis comedy “Baskets” airs its series finale. Louie Anderson also stars. 10 p.m. FX

And then there were three on the Season 6 finale of the outdoor-survival competition “Alone.” 10 p.m. History Channel

Not all weddings go off without a hitch, as detailed in the new series “Brides, Grooms and Emergency Rooms.” 10 p.m. TLC

See which Big Apple eateries earn a spot on “The Flay List” in this new series starring celebrity chef Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie. 10:30 p.m. Food Network

FRIDAY

Amazon delivers a fresh batch of comedy specials including “#IMomSoHard Live” starring Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Austyn Tester, a Tennessee teen turned live-streaming star with a sizable following on social media, is profiled in the 2019 documentary “Jawline.” Anytime, Hulu

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn play a dangerous game of bad cop/bad cop in director S. Craig Zahler’s gritty 2018 crime drama “Dragged Across Concrete.” With Don Johnson and Udo Kier. 8 p.m. Cinemax

SATURDAY

The city of London is a bloated, belching behemoth on wheels in the post-apocalyptic 2018 box-office bomb “Mortal Engines.” With Hera Hilmar and “The Matrix’s” Hugo Weaving. 8 p.m. HBO

The new prequel “V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams” concludes a series of adaptations of the author’s five-part saga of the dysfunctional Casteel family. With Jennifer Laporte and Max Lloyd-Jones. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A pleasure-boat captain reconnects with her old beau, a hunky chef, in the new TV movie “All Summer Long.” With Autumn Reeser and Brennan Elliott. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Smokey Robinson, left, and Berry Gordy reminisce in the new documentary “Hitsville: The Making of Motown” on Showtime.

(Barry Brecheisen / Showtime)

The new documentary “Hitsville: The Making of Motown” uses archival clips, behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews to tell the tale of the storied Detroit record label. 9 p.m. Showtime

Famous faces and everyday people weigh in on issues affecting society today in the new series “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation.” Carlos Watson hosts. 10 p.m. OWN