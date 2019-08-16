What’s on TV Monday: ‘Lodge 49' on AMC

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior Tonight’s new episode takes the show to Cincinnati, where the competitors are scheduled to include Grant McCarthy, Jesse “Flex” Labreck and Michelle Warnky. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are hosts and Zuri Hall provides commentary. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Anca & Lucca, Tom Stone, the Passing Zone and Horret Wu. Alyson Hannigan hosts. 8 p.m. The CW

Bachelor in Paradise One woman decides to make an early exit and another uncovers an embarrassing secret in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis is a guest in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 9 p.m. The CW

So You Think You Can Dance After the top 10 perform, two dancers are sent home. 9 p.m. Fox

The Terror After Pearl Harbor the Terminal Islanders are evicted from their homes by the U.S. Army while Henry (Shingo Usami), separated from his family, faces injustice and Chester (Derek Mio) engages in a paranoid search for answers surrounding the mysterious events of the past weeks. George Takei also stars. 9 p.m. AMC

Backstory This new episode revisits Serena Williams’ intense clash with chair umpire Carlos Ramos during her 2018 loss to Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open final. 9 p.m. ESPN2

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman ask the seven young bakers to make a giant doughnut cake. 9 p.m. Food Network

I Ship It Helen Highfield, Riley Neldam and Yasmine Al-Bustami star in this new comedy set in the world of television. 9:30 p.m. The CW

Grand Hotel Secrets that Santiago and Gigi (Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez) have been keeping from each other come to light, but the revelations only serve to put their relationship back on solid ground. Also, Danny (Lincoln Younes) teams up with police investigators to figure out what really happened to his sister. Bryan Craig, Adrian Pasdar and Katey Sagal also star in this new episode of the opulent drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Lodge 49 Dud (Wyatt Russell) makes an enemy while cleaning pools and a game of golf jeopardizes Ernie’s (Brent Jennings) career in this new episode of the offbeat series. Sonya Cassidy also stars. 10 p.m. AMC

Family Restaurant Rivals Valerie Bertinelli hosts this new unscripted competition series in which families face off to prove which of their family-run restaurants offers the best food. 10 p.m. Food Network

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Politician Stacey Abrams; author James Clear. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dominique Jackson; Indya Moore; Steven Canals; AJR performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Maya Enista Smith, Born This Way foundation; Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jonathan Groff (“Mindhunter”); Lela Loren (“Power”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Doctors A woman who was brutally shot in the face returns for an inspiring update and transformation reveal. 11 a.m. KCOP

Rachael Ray Laundry gadgets; what to DIY and what to leave to professionals; hot honey and peanut chicken. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Free speech in the internet age. 6 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Gerard Butler. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Issa Rae; Eddy Grant performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); Incubus performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE, KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michelle Obama; Tom Hanks; Gillian Anderson; David Blaine; Melissa McCarthy; Benedict Cumberbatch. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 Little League World Series 8 a.m. ESPN; 10 a.m. ESPN; Noon ESPN; 3 p.m. ESPN2; 5 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Preseason Football The San Francisco 49ers visit the Denver Broncos, 5 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.