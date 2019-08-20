Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Museum shows in L.A. this week: ‘It’s All Black & White’ at Pepperdine and more

Luis Alfonso Villalobos’ 2011 ink-on-canvas work “Blow”
Luis Alfonso Villalobos’ 2011 ink-on-canvas work “Blow” is among the pieces on display in a new show at Pepperdine University’s Weisman Museum.
(Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Aug. 25, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Aug. 25-Sept. 1:

Openings

Christian Marclay: Sound Stories Five immersive audiovisual installations created by the artist in collaboration with the multimedia messaging app Snapchat. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends Oct. 14. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Matías Duville: Desert Means Ocean Drawings and other works by the Argentine artist. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Opens Sun.; ends Dec. 1. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; members, children under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

It’s All Black & White: Contemporary Art from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation Contemporary works exploring the interplay of light and dark. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Starts Tue.; ends Dec. 8. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 506-4851. arts.pepperdine.edu

Matt Cooper
