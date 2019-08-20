Readers React: Entertainment and Arts

Reader letters on entertainment and arts topics.
There are 8 stories.
Japanese internment, the focus of AMC’s ‘The Terror,’ plus feedback on our coverage of The Beatles ‘Abbey Road’ 50th anniversary remix, the new Motion Picture Academy president and more.
The week of Aug. 11, 2019: LA Times Calendar readers provide feedback: ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’; Democratic presidential debates; Hal Prince; Bruce Lee; Claws; Quentin Tarantino
In response to Tre’vell Anderson’s piece on expanding criticism to a more politically correct diverse, inclusionary set of reviewers [“‘There Is Room for Everyone,’” July 22], I agree that criticism from various sources is valuable, since each individual brings his or her own life experience to whatever responses are generated by a particular film, book, play, music, etc.
Readers react to our coverage of L.A.'s new Alamo Drafthouse and its selective ‘no-talking’ policy, urban plans for LACMA and the L.A. river plus the idea that Meryl Streep saved Season 2 of ‘Big Little Lies’
Readers respond to coverage of development around L.A.'s museum district, Paul McCartney at Dodger Stadium and more.
I really enjoyed Makeda Easter’s article [“L.A.’s High Rents Tap Dance Studios Out,” July 7].
Regarding “Shine Is Wearing Off for Disney Devotee” [June 2]: I’ve struggled with the same ambivalence that Mary McNamara has about Disneyland, and I get her larger point about Disney’s creeping cultural hegemony and labor practices.