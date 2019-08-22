Miley Cyrus breaks silence on Liam Hemsworth split: ‘I am not a liar’

Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball Thursday on Twitter to squash rumors surrounding her recent split from husband Liam Hemsworth. In an 11-part thread, the “Malibu” singer shared her feelings about the breakup and more obstacles she has faced on a global stage.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” Cyrus wrote. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Cyrus’ comments come a day after news broke that the “Hunger Games” alum had officially filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage. The Hollywood power couple finally tied the knot in December, eight years after sharing the screen in “The Last Song” and five years after they famously called off their first engagement.

Advertisement

“The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed,” Cyrus tweeted. “There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Shortly after news of the pair’s most recent split earlier this month, Hemsworth also took to social media to shut down tabloid gossip and wish Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness.” Cyrus took extra heat in the media after she was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter, reality star Brody Jenner’s ex, in Italy.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she said. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

Advertisement

I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

The former Disney star also addressed some of her prior so-called scandals, including experimenting with drugs, performing nude in her music videos and “buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.”

“At this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind,” she wrote. “I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

“Slide Away,” Cyrus’ latest single, also spurred speculation for its indirect nods to Hemsworth and their on-again-off-again history. The song has been available for download since last week.