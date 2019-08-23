What’s on TV This Week: ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ with Kirsten Dunst and more

SUNDAY
Four female owners of NFL teams share what the game of football has meant to them in the new documentary “A Lifetime of Sundays.” 10 a.m. ESPN
The new documentary “Halston” celebrates the 1970s-era fashion designer who dressed everyone from Jackie Kennedy to Liza Minnelli. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
Return to “Chesapeake Shores” as the family drama launches a fourth season. With Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams and Diane Ladd. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Be careful who you follow on social media, lest you fall victim to a “Deadly Influencer” like the one this new thriller. With Abby Ross and Anne Dudek. 8 p.m. Lifetime
With great “Power” comes “Power Confidential.” The gritty drama starring Omari Hardwick returns for its final season, followed by a new after-show. 8 and 9 p.m. Starz
“True Blood’s” Anna Paquin joins the cast of “The Affair” as the drama returns for its fifth and final season. With Dominic West, Maura Tierney and Sanaa Lathan. 9 p.m. Showtime
Host Alton Brown serves up a reboot of his 1999-2012 cooking show in “Good Eats: The Return.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
“Bring It On’s” Kirsten Dunst stoops to conquer the world of multilevel marketing in the darkly comic new series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.” 10 and 10:45 p.m. Showtime
“Ballers” are back in business for a fifth season of this sports-themed comedy starring Dwayne Johnson. 10:30 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
What happens in Vegas: The national finals begin on a new episode of the extreme obstacle-course competition “American Ninja Warrior.” 8 p.m. NBC
Rap music’s Missy Elliott collects career kudos at the “2019 MTV Video Music Awards.” Comic Sebastian Maniscalco hosts, and performers include the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift. 8 p.m. MTV; also BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, VH1
Intrepid journalist Lisa Ling returns in the docu-specials “World’s Most Dangerous Drug: Super Meth” and “Surviving Maximum Security: Back Inside.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
TUESDAY
Aspiring restaurateurs in the U.K. pitch their concepts to investors in new episodes of “Million Pound Menu.” Anytime, Netflix
Here’s the story: “The Brady Bunch’s” Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight and Susan Olsen serve as guest judges on a very special episode of the culinary competition “Chopped.” 9 p.m. Food Network.
Home renovation experts Brad and Heather Fox help homeowners decide if they should “Stay or Sell” in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. HGTV
WEDNESDAY
Comic Kevin Hart comes a-knockin’ as the auto-centric series “Jay Leno’s Garage” opens its doors for a fifth season. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
They grow up so fast in the new three-part nature series “Animal Babies: First Year on Earth.” 8 p.m. KOCE
A very special episode of “Suits” looks back at memorable moments from the legal drama’s nine seasons. 8:30 p.m. USA
Crikey! The natural wonders of the land down under are on display in the new three-part series “Magical Land of Oz.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The two-part special “Face the Beast” concludes with an account of how a swarm of sharks feasted on the survivors of a 16th-century shipwreck near the Bahamas. 10 p.m. History Channel
The modern-day western drama “Yellowstone” winds down its second season. Kevin Costner stars. 10 p.m. Paramount Network
THURSDAY
Christina Milian (“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”) hooks up with a hunky Kiwi contractor in the New Zealand-set romantic comedy “Falling Inn Love.” Anytime, Netflix
“Growing Up Hip Hop” begets a Big Apple spinoff, “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” featuring the children of rappers Ja Rule, Favor Flav, Fat Joe, Rev. Run and the late Old Dirty Bastard. 9 p.m. WE
The narco-drama “Queen of the South” closes its fourth season. Alice Braga stars. 10 p.m. USA
FRIDAY
Boy meets fairy, boy loses fairy, boy gets fairy back in “Carnival Row.” Orlando Bloom and “Suicide Squad’s” Cara Delevingne star in this new fantasy series set in Victorian England. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s 1982 fantasy fable “The Dark Crystal” begets a 10-part prequel, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” With the voices of Taron Egerton and Anya Taylor-Joy. Anytime, Netflix
“Broadchurch’s” Eve Myles is back on the case in a second season of the imported mystery drama “Keeping Faith.” Anytime, Acorn TV
That high lonesome sound: Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Thile, et al., are seen and heard pickin’ and/or grinnin’ in the new documentary “Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Slender Man” will get you if you don’t watch out in this not-very-scary 2018 terror tale inspired by the internet meme. With Joey King and Annalise Basso. 10 p.m. Starz
SATURDAY
“Bridesmaids’ ” Melissa McCarthy plays a struggling writer in 1990s-era NYC who turns to literary forgery to make a buck in the fact-based 2018 drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Richard E. Grant also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
“Jane the Virgin’s” Gina Rodriguez is “Miss Bala” in this so-so 2019 remake of the 2011 Mexican action drama about a young woman who gets caught between a drug cartel and the DEA. 8 p.m. Starz
A contestant on a dating show makes an extracurricular love connection with a hunky rancher in the new TV movie “My One & Only.” With Pascale Hutton and Sam Page. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel