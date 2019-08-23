What’s on TV This Week: ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ with Kirsten Dunst and more

SUNDAY

Four female owners of NFL teams share what the game of football has meant to them in the new documentary “A Lifetime of Sundays.” 10 a.m. ESPN

The new documentary “Halston” celebrates the 1970s-era fashion designer who dressed everyone from Jackie Kennedy to Liza Minnelli. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Return to “Chesapeake Shores” as the family drama launches a fourth season. With Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams and Diane Ladd. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

Be careful who you follow on social media, lest you fall victim to a “Deadly Influencer” like the one this new thriller. With Abby Ross and Anne Dudek. 8 p.m. Lifetime

With great “Power” comes “Power Confidential.” The gritty drama starring Omari Hardwick returns for its final season, followed by a new after-show. 8 and 9 p.m. Starz

“True Blood’s” Anna Paquin joins the cast of “The Affair” as the drama returns for its fifth and final season. With Dominic West, Maura Tierney and Sanaa Lathan. 9 p.m. Showtime

Host Alton Brown serves up a reboot of his 1999-2012 cooking show in “Good Eats: The Return.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

“Bring It On’s” Kirsten Dunst stoops to conquer the world of multilevel marketing in the darkly comic new series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.” 10 and 10:45 p.m. Showtime

“Ballers” are back in business for a fifth season of this sports-themed comedy starring Dwayne Johnson. 10:30 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

What happens in Vegas: The national finals begin on a new episode of the extreme obstacle-course competition “American Ninja Warrior.” 8 p.m. NBC

Rap music’s Missy Elliott collects career kudos at the “2019 MTV Video Music Awards.” Comic Sebastian Maniscalco hosts, and performers include the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift. 8 p.m. MTV; also BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, VH1

Intrepid journalist Lisa Ling returns in the docu-specials “World’s Most Dangerous Drug: Super Meth” and “Surviving Maximum Security: Back Inside.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

TUESDAY

Aspiring restaurateurs in the U.K. pitch their concepts to investors in new episodes of “Million Pound Menu.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Here’s the story: “The Brady Bunch’s” Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight and Susan Olsen serve as guest judges on a very special episode of the culinary competition “Chopped.” 9 p.m. Food Network.

Home renovation experts Brad and Heather Fox help homeowners decide if they should “Stay or Sell” in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. HGTV

WEDNESDAY

Comic Kevin Hart comes a-knockin’ as the auto-centric series “Jay Leno’s Garage” opens its doors for a fifth season. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

A week-old African elephant is among the creatures featured in the new series "Animal Babies: First Year on Earth" on KOCE. (PBS)

They grow up so fast in the new three-part nature series “Animal Babies: First Year on Earth.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A very special episode of “Suits” looks back at memorable moments from the legal drama’s nine seasons. 8:30 p.m. USA

Crikey! The natural wonders of the land down under are on display in the new three-part series “Magical Land of Oz.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

The two-part special “Face the Beast” concludes with an account of how a swarm of sharks feasted on the survivors of a 16th-century shipwreck near the Bahamas. 10 p.m. History Channel

The modern-day western drama “Yellowstone” winds down its second season. Kevin Costner stars. 10 p.m. Paramount Network

THURSDAY

Christina Milian (“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”) hooks up with a hunky Kiwi contractor in the New Zealand-set romantic comedy “Falling Inn Love.” Anytime, Netflix

“Growing Up Hip Hop” begets a Big Apple spinoff, “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” featuring the children of rappers Ja Rule, Favor Flav, Fat Joe, Rev. Run and the late Old Dirty Bastard. 9 p.m. WE

The narco-drama “Queen of the South” closes its fourth season. Alice Braga stars. 10 p.m. USA

FRIDAY

Boy meets fairy, boy loses fairy, boy gets fairy back in “Carnival Row.” Orlando Bloom and “Suicide Squad’s” Cara Delevingne star in this new fantasy series set in Victorian England. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne costar in the new fantasy drama "Carnival Row" on Amazon Prime. (Jan Thijs)

Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s 1982 fantasy fable “The Dark Crystal” begets a 10-part prequel, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” With the voices of Taron Egerton and Anya Taylor-Joy. Anytime, Netflix

“Broadchurch’s” Eve Myles is back on the case in a second season of the imported mystery drama “Keeping Faith.” Anytime, Acorn TV

That high lonesome sound: Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Thile, et al., are seen and heard pickin’ and/or grinnin’ in the new documentary “Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Slender Man” will get you if you don’t watch out in this not-very-scary 2018 terror tale inspired by the internet meme. With Joey King and Annalise Basso. 10 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

“Bridesmaids’ ” Melissa McCarthy plays a struggling writer in 1990s-era NYC who turns to literary forgery to make a buck in the fact-based 2018 drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Richard E. Grant also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

Gina Rodriguez stars in the 2019 crime drama "Miss Bala." (Gregory Smith / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Jane the Virgin’s” Gina Rodriguez is “Miss Bala” in this so-so 2019 remake of the 2011 Mexican action drama about a young woman who gets caught between a drug cartel and the DEA. 8 p.m. Starz

A contestant on a dating show makes an extracurricular love connection with a hunky rancher in the new TV movie “My One & Only.” With Pascale Hutton and Sam Page. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel