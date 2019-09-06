What’s on TV Saturday (‘Identity Theft of a Cheerleader’) and Sunday talk shows

SERIES

The Zoo: San Diego After six years Mek the tiger returns to the zoo. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Planet Earth: Nature’s Great Events In the new episode “The Great Migration,” cameras follow one lion family’s struggle to survive until the return of the great migration. As weeks go by, the pride members become frailer and the number of cubs dwindles from seven to two. 9 p.m. BBC America

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine travels to Muncie, Ind., where the Madison Street Retro Diner is in dire straits in this new episode. That’s followed by a re-visitation at Joe Willy’s Seafood House, in Fishkill, N.Y., where Irvine worked his magic in 2013. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

The Vet Life Dr. Lavigne must decide during surgery if a giant schnauzer can keep his ear. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Black Women OWN the Conversation Model Winnie Harlow and actors Angelica Ross and April Parker Jones join with 100 black women to discuss relationships. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Gary Owen: DoinWhatIDo Comic Gary Owen bridges the lanes of black and white cultures in this new special. 10:30 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Beetlejuice With a musical stage adaptation scheduled to open on Broadway this month, Tim Burton’s dark but wacky 1988 film stars Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a couple who summon an unconventional exorcist (Michael Keaton) to rid their home of unwanted visitors. SPOILER ALERT: The twist is that the exorcist and his clients are ghosts, and the intruders are human. Winona Ryder also stars. 5 p.m. Syfy

Mary Queen of Scots Screenwriter Beau Willimon traced the complicated 16th century conflicts between Mary (Saoirse Ronan), Queen of Scots, and her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie) of England, in director Josie Rourke’s 2018 historical drama. Guy Pearce, David Tennant, Jack Lowden and Joe Alwyn also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Identity Theft of a Cheerleader Maiara Walsh stars as a high school dropout who at 31 steals the identity of a high school senior and tries to redo her final year. Gail O’Grady and Karis Cameron also star in this new made for TV melodrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Happytime Murders Directed by Brian Henson (son of Muppets creator Jim), this 2018 black comedy-mystery is set in an alternative Los Angeles where humans and puppets co-exist. The story follows Phil Phillips (puppeteer Bill Barretta), who had been the first puppet cop in the Los Angeles Police Department before being dismissed in disgrace. Now working as a private eye, he agrees to help his former human partner (Melissa McCarthy) investigate a string of Hollywood murders. Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale and Elizabeth Banks also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Margaret Atwood; Russell Wilson; Donny and Marie Osmond; Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.). Lisa Marie Riggins, Fairness for Athletes in Retirement. Panel: Karl Rove; Jane Harman; Dana Perino; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Panel: Mary Bruce; Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; author Rich Lowry (“The Case for Nationalism”); Alexi McCammond, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Looking at 50 years of Steve Kroft’s work as a journalist, focusing on his time at “60 Minutes.” (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Cincinnati visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. ABC; Army visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Syracuse visits Maryland, 9 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Missouri, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Rutgers visits Iowa, 9 a.m. FS1; Bowling Green visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Western Carolina visits NC State, 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Texas A&M visits Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Nebraska visits Colorado, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Grambling State visits Louisiana Tech, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Murray State visits Georgia, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Texas-San Antonio visits Baylor, 1 p.m. FS Prime; BYU visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN; LSU visits Texas, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Buffalo visits Penn State, 4:30 p.m. Fox; Tulane visits Auburn, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas-El Paso visits Texas Tech, 5 p.m. FS Prime; Stanford visits USC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; California visits Washington, 7:30 p.m. FS1

2019 U.S. Open Tennis Women’s Final, 1 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox, 1 p.m. FS1; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants, 6 p.m. CW and SportsNet LA

